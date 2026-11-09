Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Super7 Unleashes Godzilla Minus Zero King Ghidorah ULTIMATES! Figure

Super7 brings King Ghidorah from Godzilla Minus Zero to life with a massive 12.3-inch ULTIMATES! figure and premium movie-inspired detailing.

Article Summary Super7 expands its Toho ULTIMATES! line with a King Ghidorah figure inspired by Godzilla Minus Zero.

The King Ghidorah ULTIMATES! figure stands 12.3 inches tall and features an impressive 119 points of articulation.

Movie-inspired sculpting, premium paint, and collector-friendly window-box packaging give King Ghidorah standout shelf presence.

King Ghidorah from Godzilla Minus Zero is up for pre-order now at $195, with an estimated February 2027 release.

Godzilla isn't the only legendary monster making its way into Super7's latest Toho ULTIMATES! lineup. King Ghidorah is also joining the collection with an impressive new figure inspired by Godzilla Minus Zero. The upcoming sequel to Godzilla Minus One continues director Takashi Yamazaki's cinematic vision for the iconic monster franchise, introducing another terrifying threat to postwar Japan. Standing roughly 12.3 inches tall, King Ghidorah will make an imposing addition to any kaiju collection. Super7's latest release features an incredible 119 points of articulation. This would most likely mean that each neck and both tails are fully articulated, which would definitely be a treat for any fan.

King Ghidorah Minus Zero's detailed sculpting and carefully applied paint applications help capture the legendary creature's menacing look. No accessories or swappable parts are included here, but the monster arrives in special window-box packaging inspired by the upcoming film. This will work for both in-box collectors and fans who prefer to display their figures. With its towering presence and three distinctive heads, King Ghidorah offers collectors a striking companion piece to Super7's Minus Zero Godzilla. Pre-orders are already live for $195, and the King Ghidorah (Godzilla Minus Zero) is estimated to ship in mid-February 2027. Be sure to witness the rise of this beauty on the big screen right now; check your local theater for times.

Toho ULTIMATES! Wave 09 (Minus Zero) King Ghidorah

Raging kaiju cloud-cover overhead! Looks like you'll need a disaster contingency plan for this King Ghidorah Minus Zero ULTIMATES! Figure. Celebrate the Godzilla Minus Zero film (2026) with an action figure that's 12.3" tall and has 119 points of articulation for a whopping number of poseable possibilities. The intricate sculpt and paint details render this one a head-turning terror. The window-box, collector-friendly packaging, which keeps your kaiju in check, is inspired by action-packed scenes from the movie. Let kaiju chaos reign!

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