Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Super7 Unleashes Shin Godzilla with a New Charging ULTIMATES! Figure

Super7 brings Shin Godzilla to life with the new ULTIMATES! Shin Godzilla (Charging Variant) figure, featuring interchangeable heads, a translucent purple heat-ray blast effect, and premium sculpt and articulation.

Article Summary Super7 debuts the Shin Godzilla Charging Variant ULTIMATES! figure with a striking purple deco inspired by the 2016 film.

The oversized Shin Godzilla figure stands 8 inches tall, stretches about 20 inches long, and features an 18-inch articulated tail.

Three interchangeable heads are included, featuring neutral, roaring, and purple heat ray blast options for dynamic display.

Super7’s Shin Godzilla ULTIMATES! arrives in collector-friendly packaging and is available now for $95 on the Super7 Store.

Godzilla is awakening once again as Godzilla Minus Zero arrives in theatres this weekend. Super7 is getting ready by revealing another deadly version of the Toho icon with the ULTIMATES! Shin Godzilla (Charging Variant). This new figure brings the terrifying 2016 movie monster to life in an impressive new release with a new deco and articulation. Standing at 8 inches tall and measuring around 20 inches from head to tail, Shin Godzilla has a new purple hue to help him dominate any growing Godzilla collection. Super7 made sure to give the figure an impressive 18-inch, fully articulated tail, offering collectors plenty of display options.

Shin Godzilla also comes equipped with three interchangeable heads, including a roaring head and one with a translucent purple heat-ray blast effect. The detailed sculpt and extensive articulation will surely help capture the creature's frightening appearance from the hit film. Super7 continues to expand its impressive Godzilla lineup, and this oversized Shin Godzilla should certainly attract attention from kaiju collectors. This monstrosity is packaged in a collector-friendly window box and is currently available on the Super7 Store for $95. Be sure to check out more ULTIMATES! figures as well to continue building your own Monsterverse.

Super7 ULTIMATES! Shin Godzilla (Charging)

"An evolving situation has grown colossal in form, and an emergency summit probably won't cut it. So you're in charge now. Bring this kaiju into your collection. Super7's newest ULTIMATES! Shin Godzilla Charging is here in all its brilliant purple-hued glory. In case you need to wreak havoc on a mini skyscraper or two, this figure comes with an interchangeable head that has a translucent purple heat ray blast effect. There's also a roaring and a neutral head to terrorize your collection. Inspired by Shin Godzilla (2016), this figure is ready to charge ahead with ultimate kaiju chaos."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!