Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Super7 Unveils Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ Michelangelo

A new wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ figures is on the way from Super7 inspired by the 1987 animated series

Cowabunga! One of the most recognizable members of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is getting a fresh retro-inspired collectible from Super7, as Michelangelo joins the company's growing ReAction+ lineup. Inspired by the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, this Michelangelo figure brings the party-loving Turtle to life in a vintage-inspired format. The figure captures Mikey's classic animated appearance while offering collectors a new way to display one of the team's most popular members. Standing approximately 4 inches tall, Michelangelo features nine points of articulation, giving him plenty of movement for a figure with such a classic retro design. He also comes with his signature nunchaku, making sure this Turtle is ready to jump into action alongside the rest of the brothers.

One of the biggest highlights of the ReAction+ line is the packaging, and Michelangelo is no exception. The figure comes presented on a colorful card back inspired by the look and feel of vintage action figures, making it just as appealing to collectors who want to keep their figures packaged as it is to those who want to take Mikey out and pose him. Michelangelo is part of Super7's second wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ figures, which also includes Leonardo, Bebop, and Rocksteady. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ Wave 02 Michelangelo figure is available through Super7 for $25. Whether you are looking to complete the four brothers or simply want to add another nostalgic TMNT figure to your collection, Michelangelo is ready to bring some classic Turtle power to the shelf.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ Wave 02 Michelangelo

"Dude. Get a pizza already! Welcome Michelangelo as a ReAction+ Figure to your collection. This 4" scale action figure has 9 points of articulation and comes with orange nun-chucks and shell accessories. The Michelangelo ReAction+ Figure is sculpted and painted to resemble his appearance in the 1987 animated series. Assemble your lean mean green fearsome fighting team with this Michelangelo ReAction+ Figure. Includes 1 nun-chucks accessory and 1 shell accessory. "

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