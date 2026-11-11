Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Super7's Godzilla Minus Zero Stomps Into ReAction Figures Wave 14

Super7 brings Godzilla and King Ghidorah from Godzilla Minus Zero to its Toho ReAction Figures line with new 3.75-inch collectibles!

Article Summary Super7 adds Godzilla Minus Zero to its Toho ReAction Figures line with a retro 3.75-inch collectible and 6 POA.

Wave 14 also brings King Ghidorah to the Godzilla lineup, featuring a retro sculpt and 9 points of articulation.

Both Godzilla Minus Zero ReAction Figures are priced at $20 each, with the full Super7 Wave 14 set available for $40.

Pre-orders for Super7’s Godzilla Minus Zero and King Ghidorah figures are live now ahead of a February 2027 release.

The King of the Monsters is back and ready to bring some pure chaos to your collection! Godzilla is already destroying theaters with his next big-screen adventure, Godzilla Minus Zero. To celebrate, Super7 is giving fans another way to celebrate the legendary monster with a brand-new ReAction Figure inspired by the upcoming film. Godzilla has been a staple of the collectible world for decades, and there is no shortage of incredible figures capturing his many cinematic appearances. Now, Super7 is adding another version of the iconic monster to its growing Toho collection, bringing Godzilla Minus Zero into its classic 3.75-inch ReAction Figures lineup.

This new Godzilla Minus Zero figure captures the King of the Monsters in Super7's signature retro-inspired style and features 6 points of articulation. This miniature kaiju is ready to stomp through your display and wreak havoc on any miniature city that dares stand in his way. However, Godzilla will not be the only monster causing trouble in this latest release, as Super7 is also introducing King Ghidorah to Wave 14. This three-headed terror features 9 points of articulation and gives collectors another monster inspired by his new live-action debut in Godzilla Minus Zero. Both figures are available individually for $20, with the complete Wave 14 set priced at $40, and pre-orders are already live with a February 2027 release.

Toho ReAction Figures Wave 14 (Minus Zero) Godzilla

"Someone, call a meteorologist. Kaiju chaos reigns! An irresistible Godzilla Minus Zero ReAction Figure is here to storm your collection. We created this one to celebrate the release of the Godzilla Minus Zero film (2026), which was created as a sequel to Godzilla Minus One, known for its Academy Award-winning visual effects. This 3.75" scale figure, with 6 points of articulation is ready for the ultimate kaiju showdown. Is your already-ravaged mini city prepared?"

Toho ReAction Figures Wave 14 (Minus Zero) King Ghidorah

"Wing-flapping, tail-slapping terror is headed for your collection. Prep your already-ravaged mini city for the King Ghidorah Minus Zero ReAction Figure. We created this one to celebrate the release of the Godzilla Minus Zero film (2026), which was created as a sequel to Godzilla Minus One, known for its Academy Award-winning visual effects. This 3.75" scale figure, with 9 points of articulation is ready for the ultimate kaiju showdown. Let kaiju chaos reign!"

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