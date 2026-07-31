Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Super7's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutagen Ooze ReAction+ 4-Pack

Super7 is back with some more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ fun as they showcase their exclusive Mutagen Ooze 4-Pack

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 may be over, but some of its biggest exclusives are finally becoming available online. Super7 has announced that several of its convention exclusives are now available for purchase directly through its website. Among the highlights is the exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ four-pack. Inspired by the classic 1987 animated series, the set reunites Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo as retro-style action figures.

Each turtle stands approximately 4 inches tall, has nine points of articulation, and includes an attachable shell along with its signature weapons. Each turtle shell can be removed to reveal some fun Easter Eggs sculpted inside. As an added bonus, every figure features glow-in-the-dark elements, making this set even more collectible. The four figures are packaged together in special collector-friendly packaging featuring artwork that longtime TMNT fans are sure to appreciate. The exclusive four-pack is available now from Super7 for $100, and be sure to check out some of Super7's other online SDCC drops, too.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mutagen Ooze Turtles 4-PacK

"When fighting crime and navigating the sewers of New York, you'll need a shell of a lot of light to lead the way. Celebrate the ooze that started it all with this exclusive 4-pack of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles glow-in-the-dark ReAction+ Figures. Inspired by the original 1987 animated series, these heroes in a half shell are ready to take on the Foot Clan or any other dark forces that threaten your collection."

"Add more turtle power with Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo, and Michelangelo. Each 4" scale figure has 9 points of articulation for plenty of poseable possibilities. And, they come with shell and weapons accessories, fitting to each character. Shredder is out there, just oozing with evil. So get up and glow with this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutagen Ooze ReAction+ Figure 4-pack."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!