Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man, marvel

Superior Iron Man (Infamous Neon) 1/6 Scale Hot Toys Figure Announced

Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6-scale Superior Iron Man (Infamous Neon Version) collectible — a Hot Toys Exclusive blending Endo‑Sym and Infamous Iron Man designs with neon‑green LEDs, die‑cast elements, and a 2,500-piece limited run.

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Superior Iron Man Infamous Neon figure, merging Endo-Sym armor with a bold new look.

This Marvel Comics Iron Man release swaps the classic silver-blue design for black and neon green electroplated armor.

LED light-up features glow in the helmet, arc reactor, repulsors, and suit lines, with die-cast parts and chest access.

Limited to 2,500 pieces, the Hot Toys Exclusive Iron Man includes smart-metal forearm effects and select market release.

Hot Toys is well known for bringing legendary Iron Man armor to life, and the company continues that tradition with a brand-new exclusive release. This new 1/6 scale Iron Man combines two legendary versions of Tony Stark into one impressive figure. The Endo-Sym armor from the Marvel Comics Superior Iron Man storyline collides with the Infamous Iron Man design to create a breathtaking new release. The Infamous Neon version transforms Tony Stark's Endo-Sym armor from its traditional silver-and-blue color scheme into black and green, complete with a glossy, metal-like electroplated finish.

The entire figure features special neon-green LED elements in the helmet, arc reactor, repulsors, and more. The beautifully crafted suit also boasts die-cast elements, a variety of interchangeable parts, and a removable chest plate. Hot Toys is also bringing a symbiote-inspired element to the release with liquid smart-metal effects that can attach to Tony's forearms. The Hot Toys Exclusive Superior Iron Man Infamous Neon Version will be limited to 2,500 pieces and released in select markets. Be sure to RSVP through Sideshow Collectibles to add this striking Iron Man to your Hall of Armor collection.

Superior Iron Man (Infamous Neon Version) – Hot Toys Exclusive

"What if the unparalleled genius of Tony Stark took on a darker, more sovereign edge? The revolutionary Endo-Sym armor undergoes a breathtaking transformation from its gleaming silver to an incredibly sleek, dark aesthetic. Today, Hot Toys is excited to unveil the exclusive 1/6th scale Superior Iron Man (Infamous Neon Version) Collectible Figure, inspired by Marvel Comics. "

"The Infamous Neon special color scheme is in a stunning black with a glossy metal-like electroplated finish. A highlight of this piece is its USB-powered LED light-up system — a vibrant neon green light illuminates through the helmet, Arc Reactor, abdomen, repulsors, and the striking technological lines cascading down the arms and legs, perfectly contrasting against the black finish."

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