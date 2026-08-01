Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: dc comics, NECA

Superman Flies In with NECA's New Line of 8" DC Comics Figures

NECA has unveiled a brand new line of retro-inspired action figures that pays tribute to classic DC Comics characters in 8” clothed format

Article Summary NECA launches a retro 8-inch Superman action figure, blending vintage cloth styling with modern sculpting and articulation.

The DC Comics Superman figure includes two heads, interchangeable hands, and heat vision effects for iconic display options.

Inspired by classic 1970s cloth figures, Superman features a tailored fabric suit and cape in collector-friendly packaging.

Superman pairs with NECA’s SDCC Batman, with pre-orders live now for $44.99 ahead of a Q1 2027 release.

NECA is expanding its growing DC Comics lineup with an all-new wave of retro-inspired 8-inch action figures that pay tribute to the classic cloth figures of the 1970s. Leading the charge is none other than the Man of Steel himself, Superman. Standing 8 inches tall, Superman features a tailored fabric costume complete with a flowing cloth cape, faithfully capturing the charm of vintage action figures while incorporating NECA's modern sculpting and articulation.

Superman will include two interchangeable head sculpts, a pair of interchangeable hands, and a removable heat vision effect, allowing collectors to recreate some of Superman's most iconic moments. This new retro collection is highly detailed, fully articulated, and designed to blend nostalgic styling with today's collector-focused craftsmanship. Superman will pair perfectly with NECA's previously revealed San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Batman, making for a nice start to a growing classic DC display. Pre-orders are already live for $44.99, and he is set to take flight in Q1 2027.

DC Comics Superman 8" Clothed Action Figure

"NECA proudly presents a new line of retro-inspired action figures paying tribute to iconic DC Comics characters in their classic comic book styles. Celebrate over 80 years of Superman comics with the "Man of Steel" himself! This fully articulated 8-inch scale Superman action figure is dressed in a tailored fabric costume and cape inspired by vintage toy lines. Accessories include flying hands, fisted hands, and interchangeable heads. Plus, laser eye beam and blast effects, which plug into one of the heads. Add this comic-inspired Superman figure to your shelf to watch over Metropolis! Comes in collector-friendly window boxed packaging, perfect for your superhero display."

Product Features

8-inch scale (20.32cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the DC Comics character

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Custom fabric clothing

Box Contents

Superman figure

Alternate head

Pair of interchangeable hands

Laser eye beam effect

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