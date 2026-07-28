Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Symbiote Spider-Man Joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends Maximum Series

Hasbro expands its Marvel Legends Maximum Series with Symbiote Spider-Man — a detailed 6-inch figure with three head sculpts and 17 accessories. Pre-orders begin Aug 1 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse; available Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends Maximum Series Symbiote Spider-Man, inspired by Spider-Man’s iconic Secret Wars black suit.

The 6-inch Spider-Man figure includes 17 accessories, from alternate heads and hands to web effects and a sonic blaster.

Symbiote Spider-Man brings premium articulation and classic comic detail, making it a standout Marvel Legends release.

Spider-Man collectors can pre-order Symbiote Spider-Man on August 1 at 1 PM ET through Hasbro Pulse and retailers.

Hasbro continues expanding the Marvel Legends Maximum Series lineup with another fan-favorite character. After previous Maximum Series releases featuring Spider-Man, Deadpool, Hulk, and Thor, things are getting a little more dangerous with the arrival of the Symbiote Spider-Man. Inspired by the classic Secret Wars storyline, this release brings Peter Parker back in his iconic black symbiote costume. Designed as one of the most detailed Symbiote Spider-Man figures Hasbro has ever created, this figure features premium articulation and a large selection of accessories.

Symbiote Spider-Man will feature three interchangeable head sculpts, including masked and unmasked Peter Parker options, and multiple pairs of hands. Hasbro also included web effects, a web backpack, a webbed manhole cover, a sonic blaster, and even a captured symbiote container. Following the popularity of previous 90s-inspired Maximum Series releases, this Symbiote Spider-Man is shaping up to be a must-have figure for collectors who love classic Spider-Man history. Pre-orders are scheduled to begin on August 1st for Spider-Man Day at 1 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers.

Marvel Legends Maximum Series – Symbiote Spider-Man

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order August 1 (Spider-Man Day) at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Maximum Series Symbiote Spider-Man figure! This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character's iconic black costume that debuted on Battleworld and gave rise to the villainous Venom."

"Hasbro's 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. This Maximum Series action figure set is bursting with 17 accessories, including: alternate unmasked Peter Parker head; alternate Spidey-sense head with removable tingle effect; 2 hands in THWIP pose; 2 hands launching webs; 2 wall-crawling hands; 2 web-slinging hands that can grip his web line; backpack; manhole cover with a removable web line; container with trapped symbiote, and Sonic Blaster."

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