Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: house of the dragon, iron studios

Syrax Takes Flight with Iron Studios' New House of the Dragon Statue

Clear off some shelf space as Iron Studios returns with a new Icons statue: Syrax from House of the Dragon.

Article Summary Iron Studios adds Syrax to its House of the Dragon Icons line, spotlighting Rhaenyra Targaryen’s golden dragon.

The hand-painted House of the Dragon statue captures Syrax with detailed scales, horns, wings, and a themed base.

Syrax stands 11.5 inches tall with a 19.3-inch wingspan, celebrating a key dragon from the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon collectors can pre-order Iron Studios’ Syrax statue now for $599.99 ahead of a September 2027 release.

Iron Studios is bringing another one of Westeros' most recognizable dragons to life as Syrax joins its Icons statue lineup! Inspired by HBO's hit series House of the Dragon, this impressive display piece celebrates the golden dragon that is bound to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The statue beautifully captures the creature's majestic appearance and fearsome presence in a hand-painted artwork. Named after a goddess of Old Valyria, Syrax was bonded to Rhaenyra when she was young and became a constant companion throughout her life. Unlike some of the more battle-hardened dragons of House Targaryen, Syrax spent much of her early life in the Dragonpit and around King's Landing. The dragon is also one of the central figures in the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Iron Studios now brings this magnificent House of the Dragon beast to life with its newest Icons statue. The statue features an intricate sculpt showcasing her golden-yellow scales, detailed horns, and impressive wing membranes. Syrax comes in at 11.5 inches tall, with a 19.3-inch wingspan, and is displayed on a themed base with dragon eggs underneath. Each element is carefully sculpted and crafted by the Iron Studios team, and pre-orders are now live at a mighty $599.99, with a September 2027 release.

Syrax – House of the Dragon – Icons – Iron Studios

"With golden-yellow scales and a fierce temperament, Syrax is the dragon of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Named after a goddess of Old Valyria, she carries Rhaenyra through the skies of King's Landing and Dragonstone and becomes one of the great symbols of the Black faction during the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war that tears House Targaryen apart."

"Part of the Iron Studios Icons line, dedicated to the most imposing creatures and figures of pop culture, this statue celebrates Syrax in a large-format display piece. Every scale, horn, and membrane of the wings is sculpted and hand-painted to bring the dragon's presence to your collection."

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