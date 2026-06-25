Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Takara Tomy's New Overgear Optimus Prime is Locked and Loaded

Optimus Prime gets a tactical overhaul in Takara Tomy’s Overgear line with a heavily armed modular vehicle design for collectors

Article Summary Takara Tomy Overgear OG-03 Optimus Prime reimagines the Autobot leader as a heavily armored eight-wheeled tactical transport.

Overgear Optimus Prime packs a blaster, missile pod, hatchet, and smoke discharger for a bold military-inspired loadout.

Multiple 3mm and 5mm ports plus extra mounting parts let collectors customize Optimus Prime for dynamic display options.

Takara Tomy’s Optimus Prime includes classified-style documents and is up for pre-order at $139.99 for March 2027 release.

Takara Tomy's Overgear line continues to push classic Transformers in bold new directions, and OG-03 Optimus Prime is back and ready for war. Instead of the usual and familiar semi-truck, this version reimagines Optimus as a heavily armored eight-wheeled tactical transport. This design leans into a more grounded and realistic military-inspired sculpt that feels more like a battlefield support vehicle than a traditional heroic truck. However, this Leader of the Autobots is ready for war, and he is locked and loaded with some impressive accessories.

Hasbro has given Overgear Optimus a modern assault rifle, a missile pod, a hatchet, and a smoke discharger. The fun does not end there, as this Transformers release will include extra mounting parts, as well as 3mm and 5mm attachment ports, allowing customization to take even further. As this figure is more tactical, Hasbro has also included a special folder and story sheet that features classified documents, blueprints, and more. The Decepticon will never see Overgear Optimus Prime coming their way, and this Takara Tomy release is already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse at $139.99 with a March 2027 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy Overgear OG-03 Optimus Prime

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to a build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

4 weapon accessories, including blaster, missile pod, hatchet, and smoke discharger, along with 3 mounting parts. Numerous 3mm and 5mm attachment ports allow for extensive customization and dynamic display.

Includes a folder, a story sheet inspired by classified documents, a spec sheet inspired by blueprints, and a logo sticker.

This Transformers action figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions.

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