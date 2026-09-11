Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Take A Shot with Hasbro's Upcoming Marvel Legends Hawkeye Figure

Hasbro is still going strong as they reveal their newest set of Marvel Legends are on the way including Hawkeye getting a modern update

Hawkeye first appeared in Marvel Comics back in 1964 with Tales of Suspense #57. He is one of the more iconic Avengers, known for not having any superhuman powers but being a highly skilled archer and marksman. After running into Iron Man and Black Widow, Hawkeye would soon become a member of the Avengers and would go on to save the world many times. Over the years, Hasbro has been giving fans Marvel Legends versions of Hawkeye, and now they're bringing the 2012 version of Clint Barton to life.

This modern version of Hawkeye is long overdue, as it showcases his updated, more street-style black-and-purple suit. Clint will come with two swappable heads, a bow and arrow, a quiver, and a miniature copy of Hawkeye #3. Marvel fans can finally update their Avengers collection with this long-awaited release, now we just need a new Kate Bishop. Pre-orders for this new Marvel Legends are set to arrive on October 6 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release.

Marvel Legends – Marvel's Hawkeye (2012)

"Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye became the greatest sharpshooter known to man. He then joined the Avengers. This is what he does when he's not being an Avenger. That's all you need to know. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Hawkeye figure!"

"Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Hawkeye #3 (2012), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate head, bow, and arrow, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Hawkeye #3 (2012). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

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