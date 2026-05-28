Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Marvel Rivals

Take a Swim with Hot Toys New Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark Figure

Clear some shelf space as Hot Toys is back with a new assortment of 1/6 scale figures like Jeff the Shark from Marvel Rivals

Article Summary Hot Toys brings Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark to life with a Deluxe 1/6 scale figure packed with playful charm.

The Marvel Rivals collectible stands about 4 inches tall and 7 inches long with detailed sculpting and no articulated joints.

Jeff includes two interchangeable heads, magnetic tongue pieces, and fun accessories to capture his fan-favorite look.

The Deluxe Marvel Rivals figure adds Jeff’s Incognito Dolphin costume, with Sideshow RSVP now open ahead of pre-orders.

Hot Toys is diving into pure chaos-cuteness with its latest reveal, bringing the world of the hit video game Marvel Rivals to life. Jeff the Land Shark is ready for action with a brand-new Deluxe Version collectible figure that stands 4" tall and measures roughly 7" long. This fan-favorite Strategist hero is known for his playful design and surprisingly effective battlefield medical skills. Jeff has quickly become one of the game's most adored characters, and now he has been faithfully captured in premium collectible form.

The Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark will not have articulated joints, but Hot Toys made up for that with detailed sculpting and swappable parts. Two interchangeable heads are included with a cheerful closed-mouth smile and an open-mouth expression. Jeff will also come with two magnetically attachable tongue pieces to help add some extra personality to his display. As this is the Deluxe Version, Hot Toys takes things further with a removable pink-and-white costume, which captures his "Incognito Dolphin" outfit. Other accessories include a "Hide and Seek" effect piece with a detachable dorsal fin, a fishbone zipper charm, a barcode tag, and a swim ring. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but Marvel Rivals fans can RSVP on Sideshow Collectibles right now.

Marvel Rivals – Jeff the Land Shark Figure (Deluxe Version)

"Jeff the Land Shark is a fan-favorite Strategist hero in Marvel Rivals, universally adored for his cute appearance and unique mobility. With his delightful battle style, he adds a splash of fun to the exhilarating game battles. Jeff's adorable presence consistently wins over players around the globe!"

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the Deluxe Version of the Jeff the Land Shark Collectible Figure. Measuring approximately 11 cm tall and 18.5 cm long, this delightful figure captures the authentic and detailed likeness of the beloved character from Marvel Rivals. It features two newly developed interchangeable heads: one showcasing a cheerful smile and the other with an open mouth, perfect for expressing his playful personality. To enhance the fun, the figure includes two magnetically attachable tongues."

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