Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Take Control of the Seven Seas with McFarlane Toys' New Black Manta

McFarlane Toys brings back Black Manta to the DC Multiverse with a new McFarlane Collector Edition figure available for pre-order.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Black Manta DC Multiverse Collector Edition figure inspired by his classic DC Comics look.

The 7-inch Black Manta action figure features silver headgear, a jet pack, two swords, booster effects, and a base.

Black Manta, Aquaman’s iconic villain since Aquaman #35 in 1967, returns with an updated release for DC collectors.

Black Manta pre-orders are live now for $34.99 on the McFarlane Toy Store, with a release planned for late September 2026.

The enemies of the ocean are rising as McFarlane Toys brings back an iconic Aquaman villain with a brand-new DC Multiverse figure. Black Manta is back with a brand-new 7-inch-scale figure that captures his classic DC Comics appearance. Black Manta first appeared in DC Comics back in 1967 with Aquaman #35 and was created by Bob Haney and Nick Cardy. David Hyde is now back with a brand-new, updated release featuring his classic outfit, complete with his signature silver headgear, red eyes, and a nice variety of accessories.

McFarlane was sure to include two booster effects, a jet pack, as well as two swords, to help him take down the King of Atlantis. Pre-orders are already live for this new DC Classic Black Manta figure on the McFarlane Toy Store for $34.99. Be sure to snag yours, as it is set to release at the end of September 2026. Be sure to add more Aquaman figures to your McFarlane Toys collection, including the newly revealed Mera.

Black Manta (DC Classic) McFarlane Collector Edition

"Considered one of Aquaman's greatest enemies, Black Manta has a singular hatred for the King of Atlantis. For decades, Manta's true name and motives were shrouded in mystery, hidden behind his menacing oversize helmet. In modern times, however, his true motivations have been revealed. No matter the era, Black Manta has always inflicted a special kind of pain upon his archenemy, cementing his reputation as one of the most ruthless and driven criminals in DC history."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Black Manta includes two swords, jetpack with flames and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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