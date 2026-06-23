Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

Take Down Demons with Mattel's KPop Demon Hunters Rumi Doll

Mattel is ready to show collectors and fans "How It's Done" as they finally drop the long-awaited KPop Demon Hunters dolls

Article Summary Mattel’s KPop Demon Hunters Rumi doll brings HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” opening performance look to life at 11 inches tall.

This KPop Demon Hunters Rumi doll features improved articulation for dynamic poses, plus a microphone and saingeom weapon.

A removable yellow jacket reveals Rumi’s hidden demon markings, making this one of Mattel’s most accurate releases yet.

Available now at online retailers for $26.99, the KPop Demon Hunters Rumi doll looks set to be a top 2026 collectible.

The first anniversary of KPop Demon Hunters is shaping up to be a major celebration for fans as Mattel continues releasing highly anticipated collectibles based on the hit Netflix film. One of the standout releases is the new Rumi doll, which captures the HUNTR/X leader during the opening performance of the fan-favorite song "How It's Done." Mattel has carefully recreated the character's look with a combination of fabric and plastic costume elements, helping bring the animated design into the real world, and she stands 11" tall.

The doll features improved articulation compared to the Singing Doll line, allowing for plenty of demon-slaying poses. Mattel has also included character-inspired accessories and details throughout the figure, making it one of the most accurate representations of Rumi released to date. One particularly impressive feature is Rumi's removable jacket, which reveals the demon markings hidden beneath. It's a clever detail that fans of the film will instantly recognize and appreciate. Rumi is available now through a variety of online retailers and is expected to be one of the most popular KPop Demon Hunters collectibles of 2026, and she is priced at $26.99.

Mattel – KPop Demon Hunters Rumi

"KPop Demon Hunters comes to life with a performance-ready Rumi from HUNTR/X "How It's Done" doll. Rumi is dressed to impress! She's gonna show you how it's done, in her opening performance attire with stage makeup and shimmering saingeom accessory. Her iconic purple braid complements her cropped yellow jacket adorned with spiked shoulder padding, decorative symbols, patterns, and patches. High waisted shorts, pink norigae charm, and calf-high boots complete the streetwear-inspired look. "

Rumi doll dazzles in a coordinated stage ensemble to HUNTR/X's opening song, "How It's Done." Complete with her saingeom weapon and microphone accessory.

As seen on stage, Rumi doll wears a cropped yellow jacket with vibrant symbols and spiked shoulder pad. Her high waisted shorts feature a norigae charm, pairing perfectly with her platform boots.

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