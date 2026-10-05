Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Take Flight with Hasbro's New Star Wars X-Wing Pilot Luke Skywalker

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro, as they have unveiled a brand new wave of Star Wars action figures

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars: The Black Series wave for Spring 2027 with updated packaging and saga-spanning picks.

Luke Skywalker returns in his Star Wars: A New Hope X-Wing pilot look with a new 6-inch sculpt and Mark Hamill likeness.

The Star Wars Black Series figure includes a removable helmet, blaster, and blue Lightsaber with detachable blade.

Pre-orders for Star Wars X-Wing Pilot Luke Skywalker open October 15 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and select retailers.

A new era of Star Wars: The Black Series is upon us, as Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new wave of figures arriving in spring 2027. This new wave will feature brand-new packaging and capture iconic new characters from around the Skywalker Saga. This first wave of action figures highlights characters from each film, and for Star Wars: A New Hope, Luke Skywalker is back in his X-wing pilot outfit. This brand-new, updated Luke Skywalker 6-inch figure is well-detailed, captures Mark Hamill's likeness, and features rich detail on his signature suit.

Luke will feature a removable X-wing helmet, blaster, and his iconic blue lightsaber with a removable blade. This blade can be attached to his pilot gear, and it will be a great figure for capturing some iconic scenes from The Empire Strikes Back as well. Pre-orders for the X-wing Pilot Luke Skywalker Black Series figure are set to arrive on October 15 at Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers. Prices are currently unknown, but he is expected to be released in Spring 2027 alongside Padmé Amidala, the Galactic Marine, and Padawan Anakin Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Black Series -Luke Skywalker (X-Wing Pilot)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order on October 15 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027). Luke Skywalker uses the power of the Force and his piloting skills to destroy the Death Star. The STAR WARS BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Black Series STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Luke Skywalker in his pilot outfit from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. Features multiple articulation points for dynamic poseability on your shelf. Pose the figure with the removable pilot helmet, blaster, and blue Lightsaber."

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