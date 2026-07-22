Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: marvel, sentinel

Take Flight with Sentinel's New Marvel Fighting Armor Rescue Figure

Suit up with Sentinel as it expands the Marvel Fighting Armor line — Pepper Potts debuts as Rescue, a die-cast 6.5-inch figure inspired by Avengers: Endgame.

Article Summary Sentinel adds Marvel Rescue to its Fighting Armor line, making Pepper Potts the first female die-cast figure in the series.

Inspired by Avengers: Endgame, the 6.5-inch Marvel Rescue figure features premium articulation and metallic blue-gold armor.

Marvel fans get interchangeable hands, drone unit, beam effects, and a stand for dynamic aerial Rescue action poses.

Pre-orders are live for $112.99, with Sentinel’s Marvel Fighting Armor Rescue figure scheduled for a January 2027 release.

Sentinel is expanding its acclaimed Marvel Fighting Armor line with a brand new addition. Pepper Potts is now suiting up as Rescue, becoming the first female character to receive the Fighting Armor treatment. This will introduce an all-new body design to the premium action figure series, a nice surprise for the ongoing 6" line. Inspired by her appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Rescue stands approximately 6.5 inches tall and features Sentinel's signature blend of die-cast construction, premium articulation, and metallic paint applications. The blue-and-gold armor has been faithfully recreated with exceptional sculpted detail, giving the figure a sleek, screen-inspired finish.

Rescue comes equipped with a variety of display options, including interchangeable hands, a deployable drone unit, energy-beam effects, and a display stand that lets Marvel fans recreate dynamic flight poses. The release also marks an exciting milestone for the Fighting Armor line, with hopefully many doors opening in the future. With a newly engineered female body, Sentinel could now craft new female Iron Man suits for Captain Marvel, Black Widow, and maybe even Gwenpool. Pre-orders are available now for $112.99, with an expected January 2027 release.

Marvel FIGHTING ARMOR Rescue

"Female-type FIGHTING ARMOR, assemble! Iron Man's reliable partner, Rescue, makes her debut with a completely new sculpt in "Fighting Armor" line-up! In this innovative series, the human body will be covered in a "suit" while each joint point is carefully designed in pursuit of articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body. Die-cast is used in various parts to reproduce sense of heaviness. An adjustable display stand is also included for aerial action poses. The iconic drone and special effect part allow you to recreate the battle scenes!"

Item name: FIGHTING ARMOR Rescue

Size: Approx. 165mm

Materials: ABS, ATBC-PVC, POM, PP, Diecast

Set content: Main body, Hand Parts (LR) x2, Drone unit, Beam effect part, Display stand

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