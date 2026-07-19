Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, olivia rodrigo

Take to the Stage with LEGO's New Olivia Rodrigo Dual Guitar Set

LEGO is blending music and bricks with the new Olivia Rodrigo Dual Guitar set — a 1,228-piece model that combines electric and acoustic guitars and includes two exclusive minifigures, arriving August 2026.

Article Summary LEGO unveils Olivia Rodrigo’s Dual Guitar set, a 1,228-piece display build blending her acoustic and electric eras.

The Olivia Rodrigo LEGO set features career Easter eggs like a purple butterfly, autograph, stars, and hidden details.

Open the guitar to reveal a mini concert scene and dressing room, plus 2 exclusive Olivia Rodrigo minifigures.

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Dual Guitar retails for $119 and is set to launch in August 2026 for fans ages 14 and up.

Get ready to take the stage with another Olivia Rodrigo release as LEGO continues its collaboration with the Grammy-winning artist. The LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Dual Guitar set includes 1,228 pieces and stands 20 inches tall, 9.5 inches wide, and 3.5 inches deep when fully built. The set combines an electric and an acoustic guitar into a single display piece, showcasing Olivia Rodrigo's signature blend of emotional ballads and rock anthems.

The guitar features a variety of Easter eggs and symbols from Olivia's career, including star elements, an autograph, a purple butterfly, and more. The model can also open to reveal a miniature concert-inspired scene featuring a hidden dressing room. The set includes two exclusive Olivia Rodrigo minifigures wearing stage-inspired outfits from her latest world tour. The LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Dual Guitar set will retail for $119. Pre-orders are not available yet, but it is scheduled to arrive in August 2026.

LEGO – Olivia Rodrigo's Dual Guitar

"Get ready to rock out like your favorite superstar. This awesome building set lets you create a LEGO® guitar that symbolizes both sides of Olivia Rodrigo's music. The electric half represents her punky side, while the acoustic half represents her soft side. Build the guitar and discover iconic decorations, 2 detailed minifigures and a secret dressing room scene, then show it off in your bedroom."

ROCK YOUR CREATIVITY – Embrace the 2 sides of your favorite pop star's music with the LEGO® Editions Olivia Rodrigo's Dual Guitar (43031) building set for teens ages 14 and up

SUPERSTAR SYMBOLS – Discover 3D decorations that represent the singer's career and passions, including a purple butterfly, love heart, new star elements, an autograph and multiple Easter eggs

COLLECTIBLE MINIFIGURES – Open the electric side to reveal 2 detailed minifigures with their own mini guitars, outfits inspired by her tour looks and new hair elements

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