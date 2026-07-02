Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: marvel, Tamashii Nations
Tamashii Nations Debuts New Marvel Gamerverse S.H. Figuarts Psylocke
Psylocke is the next fighter to join Tamashii Nations' ongoing Marvel Gamerverse S.H.Figuarts action figure line
Article Summary
- Tamashii Nations adds Psylocke to the Marvel Gamerverse S.H.Figuarts line inspired by classic Marvel vs. Capcom games.
- The S.H.Figuarts Psylocke figure features sculpted game-accurate detail, dynamic posing, and arcade-style display appeal.
- Psylocke includes interchangeable hands, a battle face, psychic knife and butterfly effects, alternate hair, and backdrop.
- Marvel Gamerverse Psylocke pre-orders are live in Japan for about $61, with a late 2026 or early 2027 release planned.
Things are about to go digital as Tamashii Nations returns with a new addition to its growing Marvel Gamerverse S.H.Figuarts action figure line. This series brings iconic heroes and villains from the classic Capcom Marvel vs. Capcom arcade games to life. A small selection of characters has already been released, including Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Cyclops. Now, another mutant joins the fight as Psylocke enters the Gamerverse S.H.Figuarts lineup. Psylocke is ready to join your three-character team and take on the multiverse once again, featuring impressive sculpted detail and a wide range of accessories.
This new S.H. Figuarts release includes three pairs of interchangeable hands, an alternate battle expression faceplate, and a variety of psychic effect parts in both large and small sizes. She also comes with an additional interchangeable hair piece for dynamic battle posing, as well as a printed background sheet inspired by the arcade game's signature stages. Pre-orders have already gone live in Japan at approximately $61, with additional international pre-orders expected soon. The figure is scheduled for release in late 2026 or early 2027.
Marvel Gameverse – S.H. Figuarts Psylocke
"S.H.Figuarts" PSYLOCKE" Joins the GAMERVERSE Series!In addition to the Psychic Knife effect parts, the set also includes various butterfly-shaped effect parts. These allow for a wide range of action poses, enabling you to recreate various scenes true to the "PSYLOCKE" as seen in the game! A replacement face part featuring a screaming expression is also included to add flair to your action poses."
Contents:
- Main body
- 3 pairs of interchangeable hands
- Interchangeable expression part
- Psychic Knife Effect Parts (Left and Right
- Psychic Effect Parts (Large
- Psychic Effect Parts (Small)
- Interchangeable hair (bangs)
- Paper background
- Complete set of bases exclusively for Psychic Effect Parts (Large)