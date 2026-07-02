Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: marvel, Tamashii Nations

Tamashii Nations Debuts New Marvel Gamerverse S.H. Figuarts Psylocke

Psylocke is the next fighter to join Tamashii Nations' ongoing Marvel Gamerverse S.H.Figuarts action figure line

Article Summary Tamashii Nations adds Psylocke to the Marvel Gamerverse S.H.Figuarts line inspired by classic Marvel vs. Capcom games.

The S.H.Figuarts Psylocke figure features sculpted game-accurate detail, dynamic posing, and arcade-style display appeal.

Psylocke includes interchangeable hands, a battle face, psychic knife and butterfly effects, alternate hair, and backdrop.

Marvel Gamerverse Psylocke pre-orders are live in Japan for about $61, with a late 2026 or early 2027 release planned.

Things are about to go digital as Tamashii Nations returns with a new addition to its growing Marvel Gamerverse S.H.Figuarts action figure line. This series brings iconic heroes and villains from the classic Capcom Marvel vs. Capcom arcade games to life. A small selection of characters has already been released, including Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Cyclops. Now, another mutant joins the fight as Psylocke enters the Gamerverse S.H.Figuarts lineup. Psylocke is ready to join your three-character team and take on the multiverse once again, featuring impressive sculpted detail and a wide range of accessories.

This new S.H. Figuarts release includes three pairs of interchangeable hands, an alternate battle expression faceplate, and a variety of psychic effect parts in both large and small sizes. She also comes with an additional interchangeable hair piece for dynamic battle posing, as well as a printed background sheet inspired by the arcade game's signature stages. Pre-orders have already gone live in Japan at approximately $61, with additional international pre-orders expected soon. The figure is scheduled for release in late 2026 or early 2027.

Marvel Gameverse – S.H. Figuarts Psylocke

"S.H.Figuarts" PSYLOCKE" Joins the GAMERVERSE Series!In addition to the Psychic Knife effect parts, the set also includes various butterfly-shaped effect parts. These allow for a wide range of action poses, enabling you to recreate various scenes true to the "PSYLOCKE" as seen in the game! A replacement face part featuring a screaming expression is also included to add flair to your action poses."

Contents:

Main body

3 pairs of interchangeable hands

Interchangeable expression part

Psychic Knife Effect Parts (Left and Right

Psychic Effect Parts (Large

Psychic Effect Parts (Small)

Interchangeable hair (bangs)

Paper background

Complete set of bases exclusively for Psychic Effect Parts (Large)

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