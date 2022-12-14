Target Exclusive Star Wars: TVC Boba Fett Gets a $21 Price Tag

I love a retailer exclusive as much as the next collector, but sometimes things get out of hand. Exclusives are just part of the game, and Hasbro sure loves to dish them out with their Star Wars brand. Amazon, Walmart, and Target are the big three, with Fan Channel exclusives usually arriving safe and sound in a box. Of these big retailers, Target is the worst; they charge your card constantly every few weeks just to see if the funds are still there. They also never have a projected release date and usually fill the shelves in-store before shipping online pre-orders. To make things even worse, they currently have the most expressive Retail Price for their exclusive Star Wars figures!

Hasbro has just revealed a second Comic Art variant Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett. Coming in at 3.75" tall, this new deco captures this deadly Star Wars bounty hunter from his comic book era in the 90s. This figure will be a Target Exclusive and will come with a whopping retail price of $21! That is right; it was only a couple of years ago that The Vintage Collection had an $11.99 retail price, and things have changed. It is the same price as Marvel Legend or a Black Series figure (before the increase). Target is really going crazy by changing fans $20.99, but if you want one, they can be found here today at 1 PM EST with a Summer 2023 release.

Boba Fett Becomes His Own Bounty, Thanks to Target

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT (COMIC ART EDITION) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $20.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the STAR WARS publishing legacy, with this premium 3.75-inch scale BOBA FETT (COMIC ART EDITION) figure featuring the blue-green-hued palette inspired by the character's appearance in the 1990s Star Wars comics. With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared hunters in the Star Wars galaxy."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 12/14 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target. Visit starwars.com for more Bring Home the Galaxy product reveals!"