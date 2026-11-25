Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: black panther, mafex, marvel

T'Chaka: The King of Wakanda Gets New Marvel Studios MAFEX Figure

Medicom Toy expands its Marvel Infinity Saga MAFEX collection with a new T'Chaka action figure, featuring Wakandan weapons

Article Summary Marvel Infinity Saga MAFEX adds T’Chaka, bringing the king of Wakanda and Black Panther legacy to collectors.

Inspired by Captain America: Civil War, the Marvel figure honors T’Chaka’s pivotal role in T’Challa’s journey.

Medicom Toy’s Marvel T’Chaka figure features premium articulation, royal Wakandan attire, and Vibranium weapons.

Pre-orders are live at BigBadToyStore for $124.99, with the Marvel Studios MAFEX T’Chaka figure due in December 2027.

Medicom Toy is expanding its Marvel Infinity Saga MAFEX collection with a new release featuring the king of Wakanda himself, T'Chaka! As the protector of Wakanda, T'Chaka carried the responsibility of defending his people while preserving the traditions and secrets of his kingdom. However, in Captain America: Civil War, his tragic death would ultimately set T'Challa on his own journey to becoming the next Black Panther. Now, the legendary Wakandan king is ready to take his place alongside the rest of your Marvel collection.

Bring the legacy of the Black Panther to your Marvel Studios collection with the legendary T'Chaka. This highly detailed MAFEX action figure features premium articulation and his traditional Wakandan royal appearance. He will also come with an impressive assortment of accessories, including a Vibranium spear, a Vibranium lance, a shield, and an additional spearhead. The Marvel Infinity Saga MAFEX No.341 T'Chaka figure is now available for pre-order at BigBadToyStore for $124.99, with an estimated December 2027 arrival.

Marvel Infinity Saga MAFEX T'Chaka (Black Panther Ver.)

"The role of Black Panther will pass to you one day, my son. From the blockbuster Marvel Infinity Saga film series comes the next entry in the MAFEX line of action figures from Medicom Toy! Break out the royal welcome for the king of Wakanda and Black Panther, T'Chaka! Father to the future king, T'Chaka rules his country with a wise and firm grip as he fights to save it from the shadows under the helm of the Black Panther."

"Decked out with traditional Wakandan garb and Vibranium weaponry, the nation stands reassured that their hero will battle to the death to defend them! Enhanced with MAFEX's signature articulation tech and designed with immaculate detail, this awesome figure is ready to claim the role of monarch of your collection!"

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