The Batman Batmobeast Revs its Engines with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has really outdone themselves this time as they reveal their newest DC Multiverse vehicle. Coming out of DC Comics story arc Dark Nights: Death Metal, come to the Batmobeast races on into action. In this interesting Dark Multiverse, this Batman has transferred his consciousness to a monster truck helping him hit the streets of Gotham in style with no one having the ability to stop his heavy-metal power. This Batman vehicle will have a removable top showcasing the framework underneath, allowing collectors to place DC Multiverse figures on that side. Only one figure can fit inside, but the display options can be endless, capturing some iconic scenes and fights from DC Comics Dark Nights: Death Metal story. This vehicle is no cheap feature either, as the mighty DC Multiverse Batman Batmobeast Batmobile comes in at a whopping $89.99. Set to release in January 2022, DC Comics fans will get a truly deadly batmobile for their own batcave that fans can pre-order right here.

"After one world within the Dark Multiverse devolved into chaos, Batman uploaded his consciousness into every piece of technology to enforce and protect humanity. However, his protection and leadership soon turned to tyranny, and those he sought to save revolted against him. In an attempt to regain their freedom, humanity wiped Batman from every piece of tech on Earth—except one, the Batmobeast. Designed to be the ultimate all-terrain vehicle, this monstrous Batmobile now holds all the imprints of Batman's consciousness, and races across the desolate landscape of its broken planet."

Product Features

Length: 17 inches (43.18cm)

Height: 11.25 inches (28.57cm)

7-inch scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Dark Nights: Death Metal comic series