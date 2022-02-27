The Batman Who Laughs is Back with New McFarlane Toys Figure

New DC Multiverse figures are upon us as McFarlane Toys opens the Dark Multiverse with their new Winter Showcase. One of those new reveals consists of the return of The Batman Who Laughs, who made with a deadly debut to DC Comics in the hit storyline Dark Nights Metal. This version of The Batman Who Laughs is wearing his very own batsuit with blue, black, and lime green colors. This maniac is loaded with detail and color, as well as a green batarang making his stand out in any DC Comics collection. This will make the third Joker-Bat figure we have received from McFarlane Toys and this one is an entirely new design. From the torn bat cape, added lime green color, and psychotic expression, this figure will be a nice new addition to any growing batcave. The Dark Nights: Metal DC Multiverse Batman of Earth-22 Infected Figure from McFarlane is priced at $19.99. Chaos and destruction are set to return to Gotham in July 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, the Batman of Earth -22 started out much like the Batman we know. However, on Earth -22, he becomes infected when nanotoxins from The Joker's heart are released into Batman's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. He soon transforms into his final form, The Batman Who Laughs, and becomes part of an attempt to plunge the entire Multiverse into ultra-violence, chaos, and utter darkness."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art card with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back