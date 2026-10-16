Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Batman Who Laughs Returns to McFarlane Toys with New Exclusive

A new DC Multiverse figure is on the way from McFarlane Toys as things are coming full circle with the return of The Batman Who Laughs

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings back Batman Who Laughs with a new DC Direct Gold Label figure exclusive to GameStop.

The Batman Who Laughs figure is inspired by Hawkman #18 and ties into Dark Nights: Metal and The Infected.

New bloody hands, 7-inch scale design, and Ultra Articulation add sinister detail to this Batman Who Laughs release.

GameStop has Batman Who Laughs up for pre-order at $29.99 now, with the DC Multiverse figure set for December 2026.

Dark Nights: Metal was a phenomenal DC Comics storyline and one of the first great comic book events that McFarlane Toys brought to life. Things are now coming full circle, as McFarlane Toys has just unveiled one of its final DC Multiverse figures of the year. The Batman Who Laughs is getting a brand-new DC Direct Gold Label release that will be a GameStop exclusive. This figure captures his sinister appearance inspired by Hawkman #18. DC Comics Hawkman #18 (2019), written by Robert Venditti with artwork by Pat Olliffe, would continue to explore the Dark Multiverse, more specifically with Hawkman.

The comic would introduce DC Comics fans to the evil Hawkman of Earth-3, who is also part of DC's Year of the Villain: The Infected storyline. However, the Batman Who Laughs has his own agenda: to awaken his sinister depiction of Hawkman, giving him new powers to take down the heroes of Earth Prime. This figure is packed with some impressive details, including new bloody hands, and will feature a reprint copy of DC Comics Hawkman #18. This GameStop exclusive is already up for pre-order for $29.99, with an expected December 2026 release date.

McFarlane Toys – Batman Who Laughs Batman (Gold Label)

"He is Batman's greatest nightmare come to literal life. The Batman Who Laughs is Bruce Wayne from a world in the Dark Multiverse where he has been infected with The Joker's nanotoxin. Possessing a mind capable of thinking like both Batman and his greatest nemesis, the Batman Who Laughs has risen to a higher power than any mortal before him."

Product Features

7in scale action figure is based on the variant comic book cover for Hawkman #18 (2019)

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Included is a re-print comic of HAWKMAN #18

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers

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