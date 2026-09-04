Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, mega man

The Blue Bomber is Back with Hiya Toys' New Mega Man 11 Figure

Hiya Toys is back with a new Exquisite Basic Series figure as the Blue Bomber, aka Mega Man is back and ready to save your collection

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new Mega Man 11 Exquisite Basic figure, bringing the Blue Bomber’s classic blue design to life.

The 4.7-inch Mega Man figure includes three face plates, swappable hands, a Mega Buster, and blaster effect parts.

Magnetic feet and an LED Mega Buster with three light modes give this Mega Man 11 figure extra display power.

Mega Man fans can pre-order the Hiya Toys release now for $59.99, with the Blue Bomber arriving in Q4 2027.

It is time to get digitalized once again, as Hiya Toys has unveiled its latest Exquisite figure from the Mega Man series. It is time to power up with the Blue Bomber once again, as a brand-new 4.7-inch-tall figure has been brought to life from Mega Man 11. In this game, Dr. Light upgrades the Blue Bomber with a prototype Double Gear System to stop the dastardly chaos of Dr. Wily. Unlike some of Hiya Toys' previous releases, this version takes Mega Man back to his roots with his classic, iconic blue color scheme, rounded helmet, oversized boots, and a variety of swappable parts.

Our hero will come with not one but three swappable face plates, as well as a wave headpiece that allows for armored and hair designs. Other accessories will include a variety of hands, the Mega Buster, and a fun blaster effect. Hiya has also included magnetic feet and a unique LED feature that lets the Mega Buster showcase three light modes. Pre-orders are already live on the Hiya Shop for $59.99, with a Q4 2027 release date. Be sure to check out some of Hiya Toys' other Blue Bomber figures to capture his legacy from over the decades.

Hiya Toys Exquisite Basic Series Mega Man 11

"In Mega Man 11, the evil scientist Dr. Wily completes the forbidden Double Gear System, a technology capable of dramatically enhancing a robot's abilities. To stop Wily's latest scheme, Dr. Light installs the prototype Double Gear System originally created by Wily into Mega Man, granting him access to both the Speed Gear and Power Gear. Armed with newfound speed and power, Mega Man sets out once again to put an end to Dr. Wily's ambitions."

"This new EXQUISITE BASIC Series Mega Man Action Figure stands 12CM tall, faithfully recreating his classic appearance from Mega Man 11. His signature blue color scheme is brought to life with the rounded helmet, armor, and oversized boots that define his iconic silhouette, while updated sculpting captures the more modern and dimensional look seen in the game."

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