The Boy Wonder Joins McFarlane Toys New Batman BAF Wave

Things are about to get animated as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new set of Batman The Animated Series figures

A new Build A Figure wave has arrived from McFarlane Toys as they are bringing the adventures of Batman: The Animated Series to life. We have already seen Batman kicking off the line (seen here), and every Bat needs a Robin. Dick Grayson has arrived to assist the Caped Crusader on his mission to save Gotham with a slick new animated figure. McFarlane has increased the price of this BAF set to $29.99, and while that isn't the best, plenty of additional accessories have been included. This consists of a bow staff, grapple gun, swappable hands, and a piece to build the Condiment King! Batman: The Animated Series fans will not want to miss Robin for their collection, and he is up for pre-orders starting here with an October 2023 release. This wave will not be exclusive, and be on the lookout for other animated figures in the wave with Batman, Scarecrow, and Mr. Freeze!

Batman: The Animated Series Robin 7" Build-A-Figure

"A popular acrobat and the young star of HALY'S CIRCUS' the FLYING GRAYSONS, DICK GRAYSON'S life was turned upside down when his parents were murdered during a trapeze performance while visiting GOTHAM CITY™. DICK was soon taken in by the wealthy BRUCE WAYNE™, becoming his ward. After GRAYSON learned that BATMAN™ and BRUCE WAYNE were one and the same, he began to train with the hero and then adopted the identity of the crime fighter ROBIN™!"

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

ROBIN™ comes with grapnel line and 5 extra hands

ROBIN™ comes with the Condiment King build-a figure legs

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

