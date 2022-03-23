The Boys Black Noir is Ready to Break Necks with New NECA Release

Another member of The Seven is coming to us in action figure form as NECA reveals their next The Boys figure. This marks the third figure that NECA has given us with Starlight and Homelander kicking off the new 7" line first. This time Black Noir is ready to kick some ass in style with his new figure capturing his on-screen design. Standing 7" tall, The Boys Black Noir will feature swappable hands and two knives that can also be sheathed on his back. As usual, the window packaging is featured with an opening front panel. With The Boys Season 3 coming to us soon on Amazon Prime these figures will pick back up, and I hope we can get the other members of The Seven later on down the line. The Boys 7" Scale Action Figure Ultimate Black Noir will be priced at $32.99 and is set to release in April 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to find Homelander and Starlight NECA figures already in stores now.

"From The Boys, the hit TV adaptation of the popular comic book series! No one knows what hides behind the mask of Black Noir, the Sevens superpowered ninja.. a mystery that makes his death-dealing skill even more terrifying. This 7" scale action figure features a detailed replica of the screen costume and comes with interchangeable hands and two knives that fit into sheaths on the figures hips. Collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front panel."

"Includes interchangeable hands and two knives that fit into sheaths on the figures hips. Collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front panel. Currently available for Pre-order Only."

Please Note: *THIS IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM. US AND INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING AVAILABLE FOR THIS ITEM. WE EXPECT THIS ITEM WILL BEGIN SHIPPING APRIL 2022. PLEASE NOTE: PRE-ORDER ITEMS AND IN STOCK ITEMS WILL SHIP TOGETHER, ONCE ALL ITEMS ARE IN STOCK.