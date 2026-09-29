Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, The Matrix

The Chosen One Comes to MAFEX with New The Matrix Neo Figure

Medicom's latest MAFEX release brings The Chosen One—Neo—from The Matrix.

Article Summary Medicom unveils a new MAFEX The Matrix Neo figure, bringing Keanu Reeves’s Chosen One to life in 6-inch scale.

The Matrix action figure features three Neo head sculpts, including signature sunglasses and a clean portrait option.

Neo comes packed for the lobby shootout with rifles, machine guns, Uzis, pistols, bullet-time effects, and a soft coat.

Pre-orders are live now for the MAFEX Matrix Neo figure at $124.99, with the highly detailed release set for August 2027.

It is time to follow the white rabbit as Medicom has unveiled their latest fax figure with the introduction of Thomas Anderson. It is time to unplug from The Matrix with a brand-new, highly detailed 6-inch feature that brings the Chosen One, a.k.a. Neo, to life. The Matrix introduced viewers to a world where it is not real; they are all living in a simulation, and the Chosen One has the ability to rewrite reality to save it. It is now time to take the red or blue pill with the newest MAFEX figure, showcasing The One in all his iconic details.

Keanu Reeves' likeness is nicely captured here, with three different head scabs to choose from, including portrait feature sunglasses and one without. Medicom was sure to load Neo up with a wicked assortment of weapons, including dual assault rifles, dual machine guns, Uzi's, dual pistols, and much more, to take on reality itself. They've chosen a soft-goods trench coat that can be removed, and have also included the signature slow-motion bullet effects to bring this figure to life. Pre-orders are already live for this new MAFEX The Matrix release at $124.99, and they said to ship out in August 2027.

The Matrix MAFEX Neo Action Figure

"Are you ready to unplug from the Matrix? Medicom Toy has taken the red pill and joined the crew of the Nebuchadnezzar in the Real World to bring to life their latest entry in the beloved MAFEX line of action figures! Jacking in to battle the Agents is none other than the One, Neo!"

"Built from the ground up with MAFEX's trademark articulation and detailing to truly capture the essence of Keanu Reeves's lightning performance, this version of Neo depicts him decked out in his iconic lobby shootout outfit to rescue the captive Morpheus from the nefarious Agent Smith! Loaded with an entire arsenal of guns and bullet time effects, you'll find yourself believing that this figure needs to join your collection today! Order yours now!"

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