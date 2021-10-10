The Dark Knight Returns Comes to McFarlane Toys with New BAF Wave

McFarlane Toys has not been slowing down any of their toy lines with Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Princess Bride, and The Witcher. It even looks like GameStop is having their first ever McFarlane Toys Day, which will have some sweet deals and upcoming pre-orders. No idea what the event will hold, but it looks like their popular DC Multiverse line is getting a brand new Build-A-Figure wave. Or should I say Build-A-Horse figure as the hit DC Comics story The Dark Knight Returns is getting its own wave of figures with a buildable horse. Four figures will be included in the wave witH Batman, Carrie Kelley, Superman, and when all four figures are united, they get to build Bruce's horse after the blackout. McFarlane Toys has revealed a single teaser image of the while wave of The Dark Knight Returns figure, which can be seen below:

This is a very popular comic, and I am not surprised McFarlane Toys is giving fans a whole wave of figures. After all, we have already received The Dark Knight Returns Armored Batman figure, so this line just seems like a logical set. I am not the biggest fan of this Superman sculpt, but I am digging the chaos of the White Suited Joker, and he will be a nice addition to any Joker collection. The Build-A-Horse set up is pretty interesting, and it is something new and unique that fans have not really seen, so I'm curious to see it built. The only question fans need to ask now is that will McFarlane Toys make a whole 5-Pack figure bundle as a McFarlaneToysStore exclusive later on? Either way, this is a nice set for DC Comics fans to pick up, and pre-orders are not live just yet, so stay tuned. These figures could arrive as GameStop exclusives next week during the upcoming McFarlane Toys day, or we could see a whole set of other exclusives arrive. Will you be picking up The Dark Knight Returns figure set right away, or see if a special set drops later on?