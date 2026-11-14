Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

The Force is Strong with LEGO's Up-Scaled Star Wars Luke Skywalker Set

LEGO is celebrating 50 years of a galaxy far, far away with some brand new Star Wars anniversary sets capturing iconic moments and characters

Article Summary LEGO Star Wars unveils the 2027 Up-Scaled Luke Skywalker Minifigure to celebrate 50 years of A New Hope.

The 981-piece Star Wars build stands over 10 inches tall with posable limbs, head, and a blaster accessory.

This LEGO Star Wars anniversary set includes a limited Princess Leia Concept Art minifigure by Ralph McQuarrie.

More Star Wars concept art figures are teased, with the Luke Skywalker set expected in January 2027 for $99.99.

Luke Skywalker is going big for the 50th anniversary of Star Wars as LEGO debuts brand-new sets for 2027. LEGO continues to celebrate the legacy of A New Hope with a brand-new Up-Scaled Luke Skywalker Minifigure (75482), giving the legendary Rebel hero a much larger brick-built makeover. Coming in at 981 pieces, this oversized LEGO minifigure stands over 10 inches tall and will have movable hands, legs, head, and left arm. Oddly enough, LEGO did not give Luke a brick-built lightsaber, but they did include a blaster that might help him get away from some Stormtroopers.

However, this isn't just another oversized Up-Scaled Minifigure set, as LEGO is also releasing special edition minifigures with this 50th anniversary set. Pilot Luke will come with a Princess Leia Concept Art minifigure inspired by the original designs of legendary artist Ralph McQuarrie! Concept Art versions of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Darth Vader can also be found in other upcoming sets. Pre-orders are not live, but this new Star Wars set is expected to drop in January 2027 for $99.99.

LEGO Star Wars – Up-Scaled Luke Skywalker Minifigure

"Celebrate a cinematic classic and an iconic character with this eye-opening LEGO® Star Wars™ Up-Scaled Luke Skywalker Minifigure building toy. Construct, play, and display on a whole new level with this oversized rendering of Luke Skywalker in his pilot gear. Take on the ambitious build, apply the colorful stickers to bring out the details of his suit, then ready him for battle by equipping his blaster and posing him as you would a standard size LEGO minifigure."

"Also, pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of Star Wars with the included limited-release Princess Leia (Concept Art) minifigure with a blaster. The LEGO Builder app empowers kids to tackle complex builds with ease. With 3D digital instructions, they can rotate and zoom in on models to master building independently. Set contains 981 pieces."

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