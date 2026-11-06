Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: star wars, Tamashii Nations

The Force is Strong with S.H.Figuarts Star Wars Luke Skywalker Figure

Tamashii Nations celebrates 50 years of Star Wars with a new S.H.Figuarts Luke Skywalker figure inspired by the iconic 1977 theatrical poster.

Article Summary Tamashii Nations celebrates 50 years of Star Wars with a new S.H.Figuarts Luke Skywalker Movie Poster Color figure.

Inspired by the 1977 Star Wars poster, Luke features a brighter white outfit and redesigned digital face sculpt.

The 6-inch Star Wars figure includes extra hands, an alternate expression, lightsaber, and hilt for dynamic poses.

Luke joins Princess Leia and Darth Vader in the A New Hope poster lineup, with overseas pre-orders at ¥9,900.

The Force is strong with Tamashii Nations as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope! 2027 marks an iconic year for Star Wars fans, and some brand-new S.H.Figuarts figures are on the way. We have seen many new A New Hope-inspired figures arriving from Tamashii Nations, but now we're getting a lineup inspired by the original 1977 theatrical poster. The new S.H.Figuarts Luke Skywalker Movie Poster Color Version figure stands approximately 6 inches tall and features two pairs of interchangeable hands, a secondary head sculpt, and his iconic lightsaber.

Unlike other versions of Luke, this release showcases a brighter white outfit, faithfully capturing the character's appearance in the iconic A New Hope theatrical poster. The facial details have also been completely redesigned using Tamashii's digital coloring technology to deliver a more accurate likeness of actor Mark Hamill. It is exciting to see Luke Skywalker get some attention for this milestone anniversary, especially with a design that goes back to where it all began. Alongside Luke, Tamashii Nations will also be releasing Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster Color Version figures of Princess Leia and Darth Vader. Pre-orders have yet to arrive stateside, but they are starting to appear overseas for ¥9,900. The figure is currently expected to release in April 2027.

Luke Skywalker (STAR WARS: A New Hope) Movie Poster Color

"Luke Skywalker" from *Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope* is now available at S.H.Figuarts in a color scheme inspired by the original theatrical poster! Luke Skywalker," a down-to-earth young man raised on a farm on Tatooine, makes his debut on S.H.Figuarts in a color scheme inspired by the original movie poster.

The facial features have been completely redesigned. Enjoy creating a variety of poses with the included lightsaber while maintaining the same range of motion as the "S.H.Figuarts"!"

• Main body

• 2 pairs of interchangeable hands

• Interchangeable expression part

• Lightsaber

• Lightsaber hilt

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