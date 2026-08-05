Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Tamashii Nations

The God of Thunder Arrives For Avengers: Doomsday S.H.Figuarts

Avengers: Doomsday is upon us, and Tamashii Nations is bringing some of these heroes to life with new S.H.Figuarts releases

Avengers: Doomsday is on the horizon, and an impressive lineup of collectibles is already on the way. We've already seen new Marvel Legends figures featuring Shang-Chi, Doctor Doom, and Captain America. At the same time, Hot Toys continues its impressive run with stunning 1/6-scale X-Men releases like Gambit and Magneto. Now, Tamashii Nations is preparing for Marvel Studios' next blockbuster with a brand-new wave of Avengers: Doomsday S.H.Figuarts figures. The God of Thunder himself, Thor, returns sporting his updated costume with an impressive new collectible.

Standing 6.3 inches tall, the figure features an excellent likeness of Chris Hemsworth and includes a wired fabric cape for dynamic posing. Thor also comes loaded with accessories, including three pairs of interchangeable hands and both of his iconic weapons, Stormbreaker and the cracked Mjolnir. Fans can also expect the God of Thunder to feature the premium articulation S.H.Figuarts is known for, allowing Thor to recreate a nice variety of action-packed poses from the upcoming film. The updated armor design translates exceptionally well into figure form, making this a standout release. Thor will release alongside S.H.Figuarts Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Doctor Doom. Pre-orders are available now for $89.99, with a scheduled release in Q1 2027.

Avengers: Doomsday Thor S.H.Figuarts

"Thor from the upcoming Avengers film is now available in S.H.Figuarts! From the movie "The Avengers: Doomsday," Thor, son of the king of Asgard, is brought to life in his latest costume. Mjolnir with painted cracks is included. When combined with Stormbreaker, various scenes can be recreated. Don't miss out on adding this figure to your Marvel collection!"





Product Features 6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of ABS, PVC, and cloth

Based on the Avengers: Doomsday film

Part of the S.H.Figuarts series

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents Thor figure

3 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Mjolnir

Stormbreaker

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