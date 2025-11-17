Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, the goonies

The Goonies Comes to Mezco Toyz with Their New Talking Sloth Figure

Hey You Guys!! Sloth has arrived at Mezco Toyz as they debut their new The Goonies MDS Mega Scale figure that talks!

Article Summary Sloth from The Goonies gets a Mega Scale talking figure by Mezco Toyz, perfect for fans and collectors.

This 15-inch Sloth figure features his iconic Superman shirt, red suspenders, and 11 points of articulation.

Press the button on Sloth’s back to hear memorable lines straight from the classic 1985 adventure movie.

Pre-orders for the Mezco MDS Mega Scale Talking Sloth are live now for $100, releasing in June 2026.

Sloth, aka Lotney Fratelli, is one of the more memorable characters outside of the kids from the 1985 adventure film The Goonies. Despite being introduced as a scary monster, Sloth quickly becomes a gentle, lovable hero. Born into the criminal Fratelli family, he is mistreated and chained in a basement due to his physical deformities and childlike behavior. However, Sloth's kind heart and playful spirit shine through, especially after he befriends Chunk, one of the Goonie kids. Sloth exhibits extraordinary strength, using it to protect the Goonies when they face danger, most notably aboard One-Eyed Willy's pirate ship.

This hero is now back and ready to join your collection as Mezco Toyz debuts their newest MDS Mega Scale figure with Sloth from The Goonies. Standing 15" tall, the lovable character is ready for adventure with his iconic Superman shirt, red suspenders, and 11 points of articulation. He will also have a talking feature, and with a push of the button, you can hear some iconic Sloth quotes from The Goonies. Pre-orders are now live on Mezco Toyz for $100, with a June 2026 release date.

Mezco Toyz MDS Mega Scale – The Goonies: Talking Sloth

"Take the oath. Join the adventure! From the cult-classic 1985 film The Goonies comes Sloth, the loveable misfit with a heart of gold! Press the button discreetly hidden on Sloth's back to hear the gentle giant speak iconic phrases straight from the film, including "hey you guys!" and "chocolate…"

"The MDS Mega Scale Talking Sloth is dressed in his unforgettable look—his sleeveless Superman tee with silkscreened logo, red suspenders, and worn pants. His expressive sculpt captures every detail of the beloved hero, from his crooked smile to his kind eyes. The MDS Mega Scale Talking Sloth stands approximately 15" tall and features 11 points of articulation. He is packaged in a collector-friendly window box, perfect for display."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!