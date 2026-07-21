Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego

The Haunting of Mayor Manor Arrives with LEGO's Newest Collection

Be prepared to be scared as LEGO has just unveiled a brand new series with the Mayor Manor for the Midnight Valley Collection

Article Summary LEGO Mayor Manor launches as the first set in the Midnight Valley Collection, introducing a spooky new haunted theme.

The 1,420-piece Mayor Manor features crooked architecture, weathered details, creeping vines, and a towering 9-inch build.

Inside Mayor Manor are eerie surprises like a clock frozen at midnight, gothic decor, a suit of armor, and glow-in-the-dark figures.

LEGO Mayor Manor is available to order now for $119.99 ahead of its September 1, 2026 release through the LEGO Store.

Beware, LEGO's brand-new series is on the way, as things are getting eerie with the Midnight Valley Collection. This brand-new set is ready to scare you socks off with brick-built detail, featuring a brand-new haunted house that comes in at 1,420 pieces. When fully built, ghost hunters will be able to explore the two-floor Mayor Manor, which comes in at 9" tall. The house is packed with fun, tilted architecture, weathered elements, creeping vegetation, and a crooked exterior that helps bring the undead back to life. The two-story manor is filled with eerie details, including a grandfather clock frozen at midnight, and a mysterious suit of armor, as well as three exclusive glow-in-the-dark minifigures.

Are they the Mayor Manor's newest guests, or are they the haunted visitors who have yet to leave? That is for you to discover, and it will be exciting to see what more sets will be arriving in LEGO's Mightnight Valley Collection in the future. Pre-orders are already available for the Mayor Manor Haunted House set through the LEGO Store for $119.99, and it is scheduled to release on September 1, 2026.

LEGO Midnight Valley Collection: Mayor Manor

"Welcome to a world of mystery with the LEGO® Icons Mayor Manor (11383). This quirky mansion is the first from the Midnight Valley Collection – a series of collectible building sets designed for adults, where distorted and asymmetrical constructions create a haunting atmosphere. Immerse in an engaging project as you craft intricate details across the manor's crooked facade, complete with tilted angles, weathered textures and an old tree nestled comfortably into the brickwork."

"Explore the 2-story interior with gothic decor and period-style furnishings. Discover a suit of armor, a fireplace and a grandfather clock eerily frozen at the stroke of midnight, alongside other details including a table and chairs, framed artwork and a bookshelf. Bring the scene to life with the 3 glow-in-the-dark characters, house cat and rat, then display your creation for all to enjoy. Set contains 1,420 pieces."

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