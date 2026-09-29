Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, predator

The Hunt Continues with Iron Studios' New Predator 2 City Hunter 1/10

Clear off some shelf space: Iron Studios' new Predator 2 City Hunter 1/10 Art Scale statue is on the way

Article Summary Iron Studios brings Predator 2’s City Hunter to life with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by the 1990 sci-fi classic.

The 17-inch Predator statue features weathered armor, signature dreadlocks, fishnet suit, and a trophy-ready combi-stick.

Collectors can display the Predator with swap-out masked or unmasked head sculpts for a more dynamic shelf presence.

Predator fans can pre-order the City Hunter statue now for $249.99 ahead of its scheduled Q3 2027 release.

The hunt is on as Iron Studios is entering a new type of jungle: the concrete jungle, with their brand new Predator 2 1/10 Art Scale statue. Coming to life from the legendary 1990 film Predator 2, fans have exited the jungle and taken on the deadly streets of Los Angeles. A deadly killer has been unleashed onto the streets, and it is up to Detective Mike Harrigan to figure out who is behind the heinous crimes. However, he will bite off more than he can chew when he comes face-to-face with one of the galaxy's deadliest hunters.

Now, Iron Studios has beautifully brought him to life. The infamous City Hunter has been faithfully recreated as an impressive 17-inch-tall statue, showcasing the hunter in his iconic armor, combi-stick, and latest trophy. Iron Studios has included a nice variety of details, with the statue showcasing the hunter's weathered armor, signature dreadlocks, and iconic fishnet outfit. Iron Studios was also able to give Predator fans the ability to swap his head, allowing the display between masked and unmasked portraits. This impressive Predator 2 City Hunter 1/10 Art Scale statue is already up for pre-order for $249.99, with a Q3 2027 release.

Predator City Hunter – Predator 2 – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"The relentless hunter of urban jungles arrives in a terrifying and imposing sculpture! The Predator City Hunter Statue – Predator 2 – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios captures the legendary Yautja alien hunting through the sun-drenched, violent streets of Los Angeles, depicted in a pose of dominance and tactical observation. Sculpted from original references of the classic 1990 film, the piece highlights the monster's detailed reptilian anatomy, signature dreadlocks, and metallic armor fully equipped with advanced weaponry. The statue features the Combistick spear, the shoulder-mounted Plasmacaster, and skulls collected as trophies."

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