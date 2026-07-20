Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, red sonja

The Immortal Red Sonja Joins Epic H.A.C.K.S. from Boss Fight Studio

Red Sonja is back with a brand new Epic H.A.C.K.S. as Boss Fight Studio captures their latest Immortal 1/12 Scale Action Figure

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio expands its Dynamite line with Immortal Red Sonja in the Epic H.A.C.K.S. 1/12 scale format.

Inspired by the 2022 Immortal Red Sonja comic, the figure brings Sonja’s cursed chainmail adventure to life.

Red Sonja includes alternate heads, extra hands, swords, dagger, sheath, tiara, soft goods, and 30 points of articulation.

Immortal Red Sonja pre-orders are live now for $49.99, with the Boss Fight Studio figure set for Q2 2027 release.

Boss Fight Studio is back with a new epic H.A.C.K.S. figure as they continue to expand their Dynamite Entertainment partnership. Red Sonja returns in her immortal design from the 2022 comic book miniseries. Immortal Red Sonja was a ten-issue comic series crafted by Dynamite Entertainment, written by Dan Abnett with artwork by Alessandro Miracolo. Unlike previous comics, this version follows Red Sonja through the Arthurian Legend, wearing cursed chainmail she cannot remove. She begins a quest to find the wizard Merlin, hoping to break the curse.

Now, Boss Fight Studio is bringing her to life with a brand-new six-inch action figure. As previous Red Sonja releases from Boss Fight Studio, this figure features an impressive amount of detail and craftsmanship, along with a variety of soft parts and accessories. Sonja will include two alternate heads showcasing different hairstyles, a swappable chainmail midriff, multiple swords, a dagger, extra hands, a sheath, and a serpent tiara. She will feature 30 points of articulation and will be part of the Epic H.A.C.K.S. system, allowing for interchangeability and customization with other Boss Fight Studio releases. Pre-orders for Immortal Red Sonja are already live for $49.99, and the figure is expected to release in Q2 2027.

Red Sonja Epic H.A.C.K.S. Immortal 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Forced to flee her homeland of the Hyrkanian steppes into untold adventure, Sonja begins writing her legend with the edge of a blade and her wits alone. This 1:12-scale figure captures her iconic look from her early adventures, armed with a cursed chainmail shirt and a magically gifted sword, as featured in the Immortal Red Sonja series. This figure is part of the Epic H.A.C.K.S. system providing thirty-plus points of articulation, interchangeability, and customizability."

Contents

Immortal Red Sonja figure

Alternate head

2 Pairs of hands

Long sword

Arming sword

Sword sheath

Dagger

Hip shealth

Serpent tiara

Coiled rope

Belt

Pair of bracelets

Pair of leg bangles

Chain mail midriff

Figure base

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