Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: iron fist, Marvel Comics, mezco toyz

The Iron Fist Returns to Mezco Toyz with Marvel Comics One:12 Reissue

Prepare to add the iconic Defender to your collection — Mezco Toyz has unveiled the One:12 Collective reissue of the Marvel Comics Iron Fist figure.

Article Summary Mezco Toyz brings back Marvel Comics Iron Fist with a One:12 Collective reissue, perfect for Defenders collectors.

The Iron Fist figure features a comic-accurate fabric suit, two head sculpts, and chi FX for dynamic display options.

Accessories include a three-section staff with real chain, 10 interchangeable hands, and a Shou-Lao fist effect.

Marvel Iron Fist pre-orders are live now for $116 through Mezco Toyz, with the One:12 reissue set for May 2027.

Mezco recently announced the reissue of their popular 1/12 Collective Terrifier figure featuring Art the Clown. However, it is not just horror fans who are being treated to some reissues, as Marvel Comics fans can make some room for an iconic Defender making his comeback. Marvel Comics' Iron Fist is back with a brand-new 1/12 Collective reissue that beautifully captures Iron Fist in all his glory. This master of the martial arts comes with an impressive assortment of accessories, including a Marvel Comics-accurate fabric costume.

Mezco Toyz has also included two swappable heads, with a masked version as well as a Danny Rand version. Other accessories will include a three-section staff, 10 swappable hands, and a variety of FX to truly showcase the power and fury of the dragon. Collectors can bring home the iconic Defender to their growing Mezco Toys Marvel Comics collection once again, as pre-orders are already live for $116, with a May 2027 release.

"The One:12 Collective Iron Fist figure is presented in a fitted suit with dragon insignia. The master of martial arts comes complete with two head portraits and a range of chi effects including a Shou-Lao fist effect that is affixed to his interchangeable hand. Iron Fist is well-equipped with a three-section staff that is connected by a real chain."

"Trained in the ways of martial arts at K'un-Lun, Danny Rand is given the chance to attain the power of the Iron Fist by defeating Shou-Lao the Undying, a dragon who guards the molten heart that had been torn from its body. After doing so,Danny becomes the immortal Iron First and learns how to harness his immense power to save others and fight honorable battles."

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