Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Joker Brings Madness Back to McFarlane with New Page Punchers

More The New Batman Adventures figures are on the way from McFarlane Toys as new Page Punchers releases arrive soon

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Joker Page Punchers figure based on The New Batman Adventures animated design.

The 6-inch Joker figure includes Batman: Gotham Adventures #31, a special animation cel, and a display base.

Joker accessories feature interchangeable hands and a gun, giving collectors more ways to pose the classic villain.

Joker pre-orders are live now through the McFarlane Toys Store, with the DC Page Punchers release set for November 2026.

An iconic era of toy collecting is slowly coming to an end as the DC Comics license moves away from McFarlane Toys. Over the years, they have created a truly amazing catalog of 7-inch-scale action figures, along with a nice variety of action-figure and comic-book bundles. McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new set of DC Page Punchers: The New Batman Adventures figures are on the way, one of which features the infamous Clown Prince of Crime! The New Batman Adventures was a sequel to Batman: The Animated Series and featured new character designs, darker storylines, and much more.

Now, McFarlane Toys is bringing this updated version of the Joker to life with a brand-new DC Page Punchers release. The figure stands 6 inches tall and includes a reprint of Batman: Gotham Adventures #31 and a special-edition animation cel. The Joker's other accessories include a variety of interchangeable hands, a gun, and a dynamic display base. Pre-orders for the Joker are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for the increased price of $39.74, and he is set to bring some chaos to your collection in November 2026!

The Joker (DC Page Punchers: The New Batman Adventures)

"The Joker was a sadistic, moody, and violent sociopath with a clown motif. Bent on terrorizing Gotham City for fun, he was the archnemesis of Batman and his allies. THE JOKER is based on his look from the The New Batman Adventures."

Incredibly detailed 6in scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 4 extra hands, weapon, animation cel, art card and display base.

Also includes a reprint comic book of BATMAN GOTHAM ADVENTURES #31.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

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