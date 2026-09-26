Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hero H.A.C.K.S

The Labyrinthian Warrior Joins Boss Fight's 1/18 Hero H.A.C.K.S. Line

Get ready to expand your Hero H.A.C.K.S. collection as Boss Fight Studio is back with a new wave of 1/18 scale action figures

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio adds Minos Auroxos: Labyrinthian Warrior to the 1/18 scale Hero H.A.C.K.S. action figure line.

Inspired by Minotaur mythology, Minos is a wilderness-raised warrior and healer with a fresh Hero H.A.C.K.S. backstory.

The Hero H.A.C.K.S. figure features 25 points of articulation, plus weapons, alternate head, helmet, and hands.

Pre-orders are live at BigBadToyStore for $29.99, with the Hero H.A.C.K.S. Minos figure arriving in early Q3 2027.

Mythology and action figures collide once again as Boss Fight Studio introduces its new Minos Auroxos: Labyrinthian Warrior. Releasing as part of their popular 1/18 scale Hero H.A.C.K.S. line, this unique character brings a fresh take on the legendary Minotaur mythos. Minos is a descendant of the legendary Minotaur, who was raised far from civilization by his human mother following the tragic death of his father. Growing up in the wilderness, Minos learned the languages of mankind but stayed hidden, and now he is stepping out of the shadows.

Boss Fight Studio brings Minos to life with 25 points of articulation and comes equipped with a battle axe, war maul, battle helmet, alternate head, and alternate hands. These accessories give collectors plenty of options for displaying the Labyrinthian Warrior, whether he is preparing for battle or being customized alongside other Hero H.A.C.K.S. figures. The Hero H.A.C.K.S. Minos Auroxos: Labyrinthian Warrior figure is currently available for pre-order for $29.99, with an estimated arrival in early Q3 2027.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Minos Auroxos: Labyrinthian Warrior

"Hero H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/18 scale action figure line with 25+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Core Wave 1 consists of six incredible heroes and villains from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Hero H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"



"A descendant of the legendary Minotaur, Minos Auroxos grew up in the wilderness, raised in secret by his human mother after the tragic death of his father. He learned the languages of men, but kept apart from them, knowing that he would surely be killed were he to be discovered. As a skilled herbalist and medical practitioner, Minos prefers the quiet solitude of nature but is no stranger to battle if the need arises. Fully articulated figure includes a battle axe, war maul, battle helmet, alternate head, and alternate hands."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!