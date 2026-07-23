Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda's Ganondorf Seeks Revenge with New Figure

Get ready to bring the world of The Legend of Zelda to life as Hasbro has unveiled their new 6” figures from Tears of the Kingdom

Article Summary Hasbro reveals The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf as the first villain in its Heroes of Hyrule line.

The 7.5-inch Ganondorf figure towers over Link and Zelda with game-accurate armor, sculpted detail, and 20 points.

The Legend of Zelda Ganondorf includes a gloom-infused sword, scabbard, and interchangeable hands for display options.

Ganondorf joins Link and Princess Zelda in spring 2027, with The Legend of Zelda preorders live now for $42.99.

The Demon King has arrived. Hasbro is expanding its new The Legend of Zelda: Heroes of Hyrule action figure collection with the reveal of Ganondorf, the first villain announced for the upcoming 6-inch scale line. Inspired by his appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Ganondorf stands approximately 7.5 inches tall, making him larger than both Link and Princess Zelda and creating an impressive display presence for collectors. As one of Nintendo's most iconic villains, Ganondorf has been the eternal enemy of Link and Zelda throughout the history of the franchise and a worthy release for Wave 1. This new figure captures his powerful appearance from Tears of the Kingdom, with detailed armor, highly sculpted design, and a style that remains faithful to the game's distinctive visual direction. Ganondorf has approximately 20 points of articulation and includes several accessories, including his signature Gloom Sword, scabbard, and interchangeable hands. With Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf forming the trinity of the new collection, Hasbro is creating an exciting starting point for a potential long-running Legend of Zelda action figure line. Ganondorf will release alongside Link and Princess Zelda in spring 2027, with pre-orders currently available online for $42.99.

The Legend of Zelda – Heroes of Hyrule Ganondorf

"Ever since its first title, released in the U.S. in 1987, the Legend of Zelda series has mixed exploration and discovery with action and adventure. Link and Zelda's eternal battle against Ganondorf forms the centerpiece of these epic tales from the world of Hyrule. Now, with 6-inch-scale figures from Hasbro, fans can finally bring to life their favorite game moments and cut-scenes — or imagine their own. The Legend of Zelda Heroes of Hyrule collectibles feature iconic characters from across the beloved games, making great collector items for fans of all ages."

"Awakened from his prison under Hyrule Castle, the powerful Demon King Ganondorf spreads his evil across the land once more. The Legend of Zelda Heroes of Hyrule Ganondorf 6-inch-scale action figure is inspired by the action-adventure video game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom."

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