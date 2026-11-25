Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, world of warcraft

The Lich King Live with New McFarlane World of Warcraft Elite Edition

McFarlane Toys unleashes the Lich King with its first-ever World of Warcraft action figure, with exclusive in-game rewards.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts its first World of Warcraft figure with Elite Edition 9, bringing the Lich King to collectors.

The 7-inch World of Warcraft Lich King figure features 22 points of articulation, soft goods, and premium paint.

Accessories include Frostmourne, two unmasked Arthas head portraits, four extra hands, and a display base.

Each World of Warcraft Lich King figure includes a redemption card for four exclusive in-game transmogs.

The Frozen Throne awaits, and one of Azeroth's most infamous villains is ready to claim his place in your collection! As the ninth release in McFarlane's Elite Edition lineup, this figure also marks the company's first-ever World of Warcraft action figure, as the Lich King is here. For those unfamiliar with his dark history, the Lich King was once Arthas Menethil, a prince of Lordaeron whose desperate search for power led him down a devastating path. After taking up the cursed blade Frostmourne, Arthas became one of Azeroth's greatest threats, and now his reign continues with McFarlane Toys.

The Lich King will have 22 points of articulation, will stand 7" tall, and will come with an impressive assortment of accessories. This includes his legendary sword, Frostmourne, two alternate unmasked head portraits with hair, four interchangeable hands, and a display base. The release gets even better with an included redemption card that unlocks four exclusive in-game transmogs for World of Warcraft players. The McFarlane Elite Edition World of Warcraft Lich King figure is already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $69.99.

The Lich King (World of Warcraft) McFarlane Elite Edition

"The Lich King was the master and lord of the Scourge which he ruled telepathically through the Helm of Domination from his Frozen Throne atop Icecrown Citadel. The 9th MCFARLANE ELITE EDITION and FIRST EVER World of Warcraft action figure from McFarlane Toys features an incredibly detailed sculpt with soft goods and premium paint applications."

Includes the Lich King's sword "Frostmourne", 2 alternate unmasked head portraits with hair, 4 alternate hands, and a figure display base.

Includes a Redemption Card that unlocks FOUR unique transmogs IN-GAME. These are exclusive items for World of Warcraft that can only be obtained with purchase of the figure.

Includes an ELITE POINTS card and a collectible art card. Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes. Visit Elite.McFarlaneRewards.com to redeem your points!

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