Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: m.a.s.k., the loyal subjects

The Loyal Subjects Reveals M.A.S.K. Thunderhawk (Hologram Edition)

Get ready for some new M.A.S.K. collectibles as The Loyal Subjects reveals SDCC 2026 Exclusive Vehicle & Action Figure Sets

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is almost here, and the convention's exclusive collectibles continue to roll in. The Loyal Subjects has officially opened pre-orders for one of its biggest convention exclusives: the M.A.S.K. Thunderhawk Hologram Edition featuring Matt Trakker. This limited-edition release reimagines the iconic Thunderhawk vehicle with a striking translucent holographic deco inspired by the high-tech computer simulations seen within the M.A.S.K. command center. The collectible also features glow-in-the-dark elements, making it one of the most eye-catching convention exclusives of the year.

The Thunderhawk includes an impressive assortment of accessories, including interchangeable missile launchers, blast effects, and projectile launch systems. Matt Trakker receives an exclusive holographic paint application with glow-in-the-dark details, along with interchangeable helmets to recreate multiple display options. The Loyal Subjects continues to revive the beloved 1980s M.A.S.K. toy line with modern engineering while remaining faithful to the original designs. This SDCC-exclusive Thunderhawk is another standout release that longtime fans and new collectors alike won't want to miss. If you're unable to attend San Diego Comic-Con, there's still good news! Pre-orders for the M.A.S.K. Thunderhawk Hologram Edition are available now for $79.99, with an expected September 2026 release.

M.A.S.K. Thunderhawk with Matt Trakker (Hologram Edition)

"Strike from the digital skies with Thunderhawk! The iconic signature vehicle of M.A.S.K. is reborn by The Loyal Subjects in a spectacular, limited-edition Hologram Variant crafted exclusively for the 2026 convention season. This special release captures the legendary sports car as a translucent, high-tech projection straight out of the M.A.S.K. computer command center simulation!"

"This convention exclusive features a stunning translucent blue-clear body detailed with precise, tech-inspired cybernetic gridlines. Hit the lights and watch the entire vehicle and command interior emit an intense green radiance, providing a phenomenal standout centerpiece for nighttime display. Utilizing the premium sculpt from the core re-release, this turbo-charged machine still converts from a sleek sports car into a powerful jet fighter with a single push."

Box Contents

Thunderhawk vehicle 2 Effects Launcher with disc 2 Missiles

Matt Trakker figure 2 Helmets



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