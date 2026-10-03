Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian Rides Into Star Wars: The Black Series STAP 2-Pack

The Mandalorian returns to Star Wars: The Black Series with a new STAP and Mercenary Guard Droid two-pack.

Article Summary The Mandalorian joins Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series in a new Amazon-exclusive 2-pack with a Mercenary Guard Droid.

Din Djarin comes in Beskar armor with a removable helmet plus his blaster, rifle, and knife for display options.

The Mandalorian set also includes a STAP speeder, letting both figures ride the classic Star Wars recon vehicle.

Priced at $84.99, The Mandalorian, Mercenary Guard Droid and STAP Black Series set is available now on Amazon.

The galaxy far, far away is getting another addition to the Star Wars: The Black Series lineup with a new two-pack inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu. This Amazon-exclusive set pairs Din Djarin with a brand new Mercenary Guard Droid, giving collectors another reason to expand their Mandalorian collection. Din Djarin arrives in his familiar Beskar armor with a removable helmet and an assortment of weapons, including his blaster, rifle, and knife. However, the real fun begins with the Mercenary Guard Droid, a particularly unusual addition to the Star Wars universe.

Hired to protect the Hutt Twins, these droids are built from an assortment of mismatched components. The character has a distinctly scavenged appearance that sets it apart from the galaxy's more familiar armies. This Star Wars 2-Pack will also include a STAP, the compact Single Trooper Aerial Platform that both figures will be able to drive. The Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian, Mercenary Guard Droid & STAP set is priced at $84.99 and available exclusively through Amazon.

Star Wars – The Mandalorian, Mercenary Guard Droid & STAP

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, series, and more. This Star Wars collectible action figure set in inspired by the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu™ film."

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU: This action figure set is inspired by the live-action film — a great gift for fans and collectors ages 4 and up

INCLUDES VEHICLE: This set features a STAP speeder — a recon vehicle used by B1 battle droids — complete with a stand for poseability

INCLUDES 9 ACCESSORIES: Pose out the Mandalorian and the mercenary guard droid with movie-inspired accessories

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