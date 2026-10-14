Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, the muppet show

The Muppet Show! The Great Gonzo is Coming Soon to NECA

NECA has revealed new Ultimate action figures, including The Muppets Ultimate Gonzo with Camilla.

Article Summary NECA unveils The Muppet Show Ultimate Great Gonzo with Camilla, bringing the classic 1976 TV favorite to 7-inch scale.

The Muppet Show Gonzo figure features authentic series deco, all-new sculpts, interchangeable hands, head, and eyes.

Accessories include Gonzo’s horn, a brick, and a tire, capturing the oddball charm and stunt-filled spirit of The Muppet Show.

Pre-orders are live now at the NECA Store for $37.99, with The Muppet Show Ultimate Gonzo with Camilla due by late 2026.

NECA expands its collection of The Muppets collectibles with The Muppets Ultimate Gonzo with Camilla, featuring the Great Gonzo and his longtime companion, Camilla the Chicken. Inspired by the original 1976 television series, this collectible set brings one of the franchise's most recognizable characters into the action-figure format. Gonzo became a standout character on The Muppet Show through his eccentric personality, unusual performances, and signature daredevil stunts. Known for his distinctive blue fur and long, curved nose, the character has remained a memorable part of the Muppets franchise. The figure includes authentic decoration based on Gonzo's appearance in the original television series, along with interchangeable hands, an alternate head, and interchangeable eyes.

Additional accessories include a brick, a tire, and Gonzo's signature horn, providing options inspired by the character's unconventional performances. Camilla is also included, with both figures featuring all-new sculpts designed for this release. The Muppet Show figure will come in collector-friendly NECA packaging, making it perfect for both in-box collectors and those who live dangerously by opening them up. NECA's The Muppet Show! Ultimate The Great Gonzo with Camilla is a great deep-dive figure; it is packed with detailed accessories that ay muppet fan can appreciate. Pre-orders are live on the NECA Store for $37.99, and he is set to release by the end of 2026.

The Muppets – Ultimate Gonzo with Camilla

"It's the resident weirdo of The Muppet Show! The Great Gonzo and his favorite chicken Camilla are getting NECA's Ultimate treatment. This fully articulated, 7-inch scale action figure of the beloved blue Muppet showcases authentic deco—just as he appeared on the original 1976 TV series. Ultimate Gonzo includes interchangeable hands, head, and eyes to mix and match expressions, as well as a brick, tire, and his signature horn. Both figures feature all-new sculpts and come in collector-friendly packaging. A must-have for Muppets fans!"

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