Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

The MUTO Rises Once Again with New Hiya Toys Godzilla Release

Hiya Toys debuts its Exquisite Basic Series Queen MUTO figure, recreated from Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019).

A fan-favorite Titan is rising once again as Hiya Toys expands its Exquisite Basic Series with the reveal of the Queen MUTO. Inspired by Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), the fearsome kaiju returns after answering King Ghidorah's call, awakening alongside Earth's other dormant Titans. The MUTO originally made its MonsterVerse debut in Godzilla (2014), where Godzilla battled both the Male and Female MUTOs in a fight to restore balance. Five years later, the surviving female Titan reemerged in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and it is this updated design that Hiya Toys has faithfully recreated for its latest release.

Standing 5.9 inches (15 cm) tall, the Exquisite Basic Series figure has been crafted using the film's original CG data to accurately capture the Queen MUTO's on-screen appearance. From her signature crown-like dorsal spikes to her weathered gray exoskeleton, the figure features an impressive sculpt with intricate paintwork and lifelike textures. Hiya Toys has also incorporated plenty of articulation, including an independently movable lower jaw with a poseable tongue, allowing collectors to recreate some fun roaring expressions. Pre-orders are now live at the Hiya Toys Store for $54.99, with the figure expected to release in Q2 2027.

Hiya Toys Godzilla: King of the Monsters – MUTO

"We are delighted to announce the Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) MUTO Action Figure is ready to join Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC series!"

"In the film King Ghidorah is first seen frozen in Antarctic ice at Outpost 32. He was freed by Emma Russell and Alan Jonah's team as part of their plan to manipulate the Titans and renew the world's ecosphere. Proving impossible to control King Ghidorah with the ORCA, he temporarily succeeded in usurping Godzilla's dominance, spontaneously awakening the other Titans and commanding them to begin destroying both humanity and the world's ecosystems. Deep within the rainforest, the Behemoth was awakened from its deep slumber."

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