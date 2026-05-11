Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego batman, newlitg

The New LEGO Batman Tumbler in The Daily LITG, 11th of May, 2026

LEGO's New Batman Technic Batmobile Tumbler was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

LEGO's New Batman Technic Batmobile Tumbler was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

LEGO's New Batman Technic Batmobile Tumbler and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, A Buffy The Vampire Slayer revival

LITG two years ago, Greg Land's X-Factor Cover

LITG three years ago, the Spider-Marriage is gone

LITG four years ago, Doctor Who's Second On-Screen Regeneration Also Changed Races

LITG five years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG six years ago – Dungeons & Dragons

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with comic book stores closing and creators switching to crowdfunding.

LITG seven years ago – The Power of the Immortal Hulk

Six years ago we were learning and scooping details on Marvel Comics #1000. Was that only six years ago?

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

John Corello , columnist and reporter at ComicMix.

, columnist and reporter at ComicMix. Russell Lissau , writer for Batman Strikes and Old Wounds.

, writer for Batman Strikes and Old Wounds. Dan Goldman , writer/artist, creator of Red Light Properties

, writer/artist, creator of Red Light Properties Mike Curtis , writer of Dick Tracy strip

, writer of Dick Tracy strip Matt Feazell , creator of Cynicalman.

, creator of Cynicalman. Nick Burns , artist on Arctic Comics.

, artist on Arctic Comics. Sandy Carruthers, co-creator of The Men In Black.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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