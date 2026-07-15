Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Original Green Lantern Returns to McFarlane Toys with New Release

McFarlane Toys is back with a new wave of DC Multiverse figures — including Alan Scott's Sentinel, a Red Platinum Edition Green Lantern exclusive at GameStop.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Multiverse Green Lantern release, spotlighting Alan Scott’s classic legacy.

The original Green Lantern returns as Sentinel, showcasing Alan Scott’s 1990s identity with mystical Starheart roots.

This Red Platinum Edition Green Lantern chase figure includes a lantern, energy effect, base, and art card.

GameStop will carry the exclusive Alan Scott Sentinel figure for $27.99 alongside Kid Flash, Sinestro, and more.

McFarlane Toys is back with a brand-new selection of DC Multiverse figures, including a return to the Golden Age of DC Comics. Alan Scott first appeared in All-American Comics #16 and became the original Green Lantern after forging a mystical ring from the power of a magical Green Lantern. A founding member of the Justice Society of America, Alan's powers come from the mystical Starheart rather than the cosmic powers used by the Earth Prime Lanterns.

After retiring the Green Lantern identity in the 1990s, Alan Scott adopted the mantle of Sentinel, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing that look to life. Releasing as a Red Platinum Edition figure, Sentinel features a metallic red deco, a Green Lantern accessory, and a green flame effect piece. As a chase variant, this Red Platinum Edition DC Multiverse figure can be found exclusively at GameStop stores for $27.99. Be on the lookout for more figures arriving in this new wave of DC Multiverse figures with Kid Flash, Black Mask, Sinestro, and Brainiac.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Sentinel (Alan Scott)

"ALAN SCOTT™ was the original GREEN LANTERN™, debuting in 1940 to battle all forms of evil with a magic ring. He shone for over a decade as one of the brightest lights of the Golden Age before changing tastes benched him and many other costumed champions."

"Scott returned in the 1960s as a hero from alternate Earth-2; an affable elder statesman sharing experiences and adventures with his science-based counterpart HAL JORDAN™ and other heroes of the JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA™. After CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS™ rebooted continuity, Scott was given a new lease of life as the world's SENTINEL."

SENTINEL as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include energy effect, lantern and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

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