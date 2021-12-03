The Powerpuff Girls Save the Day with New Beast Kingdom Figure

Sugar, spice, and everything nice comes to life as Beast Kingdom announces their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes. With a little dash of Chemical X, The Powerpuff Girls are born, and they are getting some brand new figures. This beloved Cartoon Network animated series shows three superpowers kindergartens on some chaotic adventures. Beast Kingdom captures The Powderpuff Girls with an amazing set of figures featuring Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup with 10 points of articulation, fabric cloths, and accessories. Each hero comes with swappable hands and legs, four face plates, and with the special deluxe version, you get a special heart display base. Each Powerpuff Girl is packed with adorable detail that fans can be appreciated and they are all expected to release in Q3 2022. Prices and pre-orders are unknown at the moment, but collectors will be able to find them here when live.

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' takes viewers back to where it all started with the release of the three main heroes in articulable 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes', DAH form. Based on the very first iteration of the characters, each figure includes 5 points of articulation, providing collectors with many different ways to have the trio soar into the skies! Each character is matched with an accurate colored suit made of real fabric! A selection of replaceable face sculpts, arms and legs in different poses gives a large amount of ways to pose each character based on a desired mood!"

"The DX version of the set also comes with the infamous heart, used to showcase the girls in flight! Set as a base all the characters are able to be hooked on top to recreate the famous intro from the animated show! The Powerpuff DAH series is ready to be added to the DAH-052 Mojo Jojo monkey villain to complete the set of main characters. Make sure to add the entire range to your collection and bring Townsville to your home today!"

DAH designed figure, with around 5 points of articulation

Four (4) replaceable face sculpts (Regular, serious, angry, raised eyebrows)

Four (4) replaceable arms

Three (3) alternative leg designs (Regular, left angled, right angled)

Costume made of real fabric

DAH-055DX includes special, transparent heart shaped stand

Product Measurements: Approx. 14 cm height

Release Date: Q3, 2022 (7-9)