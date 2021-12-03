The Powerpuff Girls Save the Day with New Beast Kingdom Figure
Sugar, spice, and everything nice comes to life as Beast Kingdom announces their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes. With a little dash of Chemical X, The Powerpuff Girls are born, and they are getting some brand new figures. This beloved Cartoon Network animated series shows three superpowers kindergartens on some chaotic adventures. Beast Kingdom captures The Powderpuff Girls with an amazing set of figures featuring Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup with 10 points of articulation, fabric cloths, and accessories. Each hero comes with swappable hands and legs, four face plates, and with the special deluxe version, you get a special heart display base. Each Powerpuff Girl is packed with adorable detail that fans can be appreciated and they are all expected to release in Q3 2022. Prices and pre-orders are unknown at the moment, but collectors will be able to find them here when live.
- DAH designed figure, with around 5 points of articulation
- Four (4) replaceable face sculpts (Regular, serious, angry, raised eyebrows)
- Four (4) replaceable arms
- Three (3) alternative leg designs (Regular, left angled, right angled)
- Costume made of real fabric
- DAH-055DX includes special, transparent heart shaped stand
- Product Measurements: Approx. 14 cm height
- Release Date: Q3, 2022 (7-9)