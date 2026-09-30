Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: s.h. figuarts, spider-man, Tamashii Nations

The Prowler of Earth-42 is Getting a New Spider-Man S.H.Figuarts

A new selection of S.H.Figuarts figures is on the way from Tamashii Nations, including a new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release

Article Summary Tamashii Nations unveils a new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts Miles G. Morales Prowler figure.

The Earth-42 Miles Morales release includes masked and unmasked heads, extra hands, and a Prowler display stand.

The Spider-Man figure features updated purple deco, sharp articulation, and an expressive head sculpt from the film.

Spider-Man collectors can pre-order now in Japan for ¥9,900 ahead of a June 2027 release, with US orders likely soon.

It has been a slow buildup, but Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to arrive in 2027. One of the more interesting characters set to arrive in that film is the Prowler, a.k.a. Miles Morales. On Earth-42, no one knows who Spider-Man is, with this alternate-reality version of Miles taking on his uncle's role as the Prowler. It is now up to our Miles to take on a sinister version of himself as he tries to make his way back to his own world. Tamashii Nations is now bringing Miles Morales back to life with a brand-new S.H.Figuarts figure that is highly detailed and features two swappable hands, two heads, and a themed Prowler display base with an articulated arm.

Miles' signature purple deco has been nicely captured here, and he will include masked and unmasked head sculpts packed with detail and emotion. If you need to build up your Across the Spider-Verse collection, then look no further, as pre-orders for this new S.H.Figuarts Miles Morales Prowler figure have already launched in Japan for ¥9,900, with an expected June 2027 release. Stay tuned for pre-orders to arrive stateside soon, and be on the lookout for other Across the Spider-Verse releases, like the new Spider-Man 2099.

Miles G. Morales (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

"Miles G. Morales" from * Spider-Man * is back with a new design at S.H.Figuarts! The main body's color scheme has been reinterpreted. Two interchangeable head parts are included, allowing you to enjoy both the masked and unmasked versions! A special display stand with the logo is also included."

"We've reinterpreted the color scheme while retaining the models signature articulation. The included interchangeable wrist parts allow you to re-create a variety of battle scenes. A new interchangeable head part is included, which is based on the memorable condescending expression scene in the film. A special display stand with the logo is also included."

Main body

• 2 pairs of interchangeable hands

• 2 interchangeable heads

• Dedicated pedestal

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