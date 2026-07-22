Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, punisher

The Punisher Returns to Hot Toys for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Hot Toys' new 1/6th-scale Punisher collectible, based on Jon Bernthal's appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is on the way.

Article Summary Hot Toys brings The Punisher back in 1/6 scale for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, inspired by Jon Bernthal’s MCU return.

The Punisher figure features a new Bernthal head sculpt, rolling eyeballs, battle damage, and his signature tactical gear.

Collectors get a loaded Punisher arsenal with rifle, pistol, rocket launcher, knife, interchangeable hands, and base.

The Punisher joins Hot Toys’ Brand New Day lineup with a planned 2027 release, and RSVP signups are live at Sideshow.

Following his acclaimed return in Daredevil: Born Again and his Marvel Special Presentation, Frank Castle is heading to the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. To celebrate the character's MCU return, Hot Toys has unveiled an all-new sixth-scale Punisher collectible based on Jon Bernthal's latest appearance. The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with an exceptional likeness to Bernthal, complete with Hot Toys' advanced rolling eyeball system for a more realistic look. Frank's signature tactical outfit has been recreated with incredible attention to detail, including his weathered body armor, combat clothing, utility gear, and the iconic Punisher skull emblem.

As expected, the Punisher arrives heavily armed with an impressive arsenal that includes an assault rifle, a pistol, a rocket launcher, a combat knife, and additional accessories, allowing collectors to recreate a variety of action-packed displays. The figure also includes multiple interchangeable hands and a specially designed movie-themed display base that complements the rest of Hot Toys' upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day collection. Whether displayed alongside Spider-Man, Savage Hulk, or Daredevil, the Punisher is poised to become one of the standout Marvel releases of the year. Pre-orders have not yet opened, but collectors can RSVP through Sideshow Collectibles ahead of the figure's planned 2027 release.

The Punisher 1/6th Scale – Spider-Man: Brand New Day

"Marvel's ultimate vigilante, The Punisher — a battle-hardened Marine using lethal force against crime, operating with cold determination and zero mercy. After his family was brutally murdered, he stepped entirely outside the law, single-handedly dismantling the underground crime syndicates tied to his past. After finally achieving his vengeance, he is reaching a deeper, clarity-fueled understanding of his bloody crusade."

"Today, we are excited to introduce the 1/6th scale Collectible Figure of The Punisher. This stunning figure captures the detailed likeness of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, featuring a hyper-realistic head sculpt with highly detailed wrinkles, wounds, bruises, and skin texture, as well as meticulously sculpted short dark brown hair. Standing at approximately 31cm tall, the figure perfectly showcases his rugged, power-built physique."

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