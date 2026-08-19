Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, powdered toast man, ren & stimpy

The Ren & Stimpy Show's Powdered Toast Man Lands at NECA

NECA debuts a brand-new Ultimate 7-inch-scale Powdered Toast Man figure inspired by The Ren & Stimpy Show — up for preorder and arriving February 2027.

Article Summary NECA brings The Ren & Stimpy Show’s Powdered Toast Man to life with a new Ultimate 7-inch action figure.

Inspired by the 1992 Powdered Toast Man episode, the figure features cel-shaded detail and high articulation.

The Ren & Stimpy Show release includes alternate heads, swappable hands, Muddy Mudskipper, a toaster, and toast.

Ultimate Powdered Toast Man is up for preorder now at $43.99, with the NECA figure set for release in February 2027.

NECA is returning to the '90s as they unveil a brand-new Ultimate 7-inch-scale figure inspired by The Ren & Stimpy Show. Coming to life from the legendary episode "Powdered Toast Man," which aired in 1992, this fictional breakfast mascot is now coming to life in glorious detail. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Powdered Toast Man is here to deliver it in glorious detail with a brand-new 7-inch-scale figure that is highly articulated and packed with a cel-shaded design. Powdered Toast Man will feature not one, but five different interchangeable heads showcasing his iconic expressions as seen in the cartoon.

NECA has included a nice variety of extra The Ren & Stimpy Show accessories, including Muddy Mudskipper, a toaster, swappable hands, and, of course, a can of powdered toast. This is truly a legendary superhero to add to any growing collection, and it is nice to see NECA continuing to bring legendary properties and characters like this to life. The Ren & Stimpy Show Ultimate Powdered Toast Man figure is already up for preorder for $43.99, and he is set to arrive in February 2027.

NECA: The Ren & Stimpy Show – Powdered Toast Man "What's the matter, kids, all out of powdered toast? Leave everything to me! As seen on The Ren & Stimpy Show, it's breakfast's mightiest superhero: Powdered Toast Man! Cling tenaciously to this all-new, 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure from NECA. It includes interchangeable heads and hands, Muddy Mudskipper, can of powdered toast, and toaster. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."







Product Features 7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the cartoon, The Ren & Stimpy Show

Highly articulated

Collector-friendly window box packaging

Box Contents Powdered Toast Man figure

4 Alternate heads

Muddy Mudskipper

Can of powdered toast

Toaster

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